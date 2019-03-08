Advanced search

Can you identify these men? Pair caught on camera paying for food in Walton Highway using counterfeit £50 notes

PUBLISHED: 16:41 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 12 September 2019

Two men have been spotted using fake �50 notes to buy food in Norfolk and police would like to speak with them. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two men have been spotted using fake �50 notes to buy food in Norfolk and police would like to speak with them. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

Two men have been caught on camera buying food with counterfeit £50 notes and police are very keen to catch up with them.

Two men have been spotted using fake £50 notes to buy food in Norfolk and police would like to speak with them. Picture: Norfolk PoliceTwo men have been spotted using fake £50 notes to buy food in Norfolk and police would like to speak with them. Picture: Norfolk Police

The duo was spotted in Walton Highway when they used the fake bank note to purchase food items in a local convenience store.

The pair entered the shop on Lynn Road at around 8pm on Friday, June 28 - buying a number of items using the dud notes.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "We are appealing for help to identify two men following an incident in which fake £50 notes were used to purchase items in Walton Highway.

Two men have been spotted using fake £50 notes to buy food in Norfolk and police would like to speak with them. Picture: Norfolk PoliceTwo men have been spotted using fake £50 notes to buy food in Norfolk and police would like to speak with them. Picture: Norfolk Police

"Two men entered a business premise on Lynn Road at approximately 8pm on June 28 2019 and purchased food items using fake £50 notes.

"Officers have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following the incident."

Anyone who may recognise these men, or anyone with information, should contact PC Krystina Staff at Downham Market Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/45709/19.

Most Read

Premier Inn, Brewers Fayre, Burger King, Subway and Greggs - could these be on the menu for 9 acre Wisbech site sold off £2.75m asking price?

Wisbech Gateway: Map of the proposed development on the 9 acre site at Wisbech that will include a hotel, restaurant and other food outlets. Ketan Patel, development manager at Godwin Developments with John Maxey who acted for the vendors. Picture; MAXEY GROUNDS /GODWIN

Anglia in Bloom 2019: Here’s a full list of the winners announced at the Burgess Hall ceremony in Cambridgeshire

Benwick, some of the colour and inspiration gleaned from the village's social media postings of their In Bloom journey. Today they were among the worthy winners when the 2019 Anglia in Bloom awards were announced. Picture; BENWICK IN BLOOM

Inquest opens after van driver died following A47 crash

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Investigation continues after another arson attack takes place in Wisbech – tyres and rubbish are torched in broad daylight

Fundrey Road in Wisbech where another arson attack took place in the town on Tuesday, September 10 in broad daylight. Picture: Google Maps

Wisbech accountant and haulage boss who lied to employees and customers jailed for £130,000 tax fraud

Accountant Christopher Alecock, 63, and haulier Barry Anderson, 70, both from Wisbech, lied to staff at their haulier business, HL & RV Anderson Ltd to commit a £130,000 tax fraud. They have been jailed after an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). Photo: BrianAJackson/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Premier Inn, Brewers Fayre, Burger King, Subway and Greggs - could these be on the menu for 9 acre Wisbech site sold off £2.75m asking price?

Wisbech Gateway: Map of the proposed development on the 9 acre site at Wisbech that will include a hotel, restaurant and other food outlets. Ketan Patel, development manager at Godwin Developments with John Maxey who acted for the vendors. Picture; MAXEY GROUNDS /GODWIN

Anglia in Bloom 2019: Here’s a full list of the winners announced at the Burgess Hall ceremony in Cambridgeshire

Benwick, some of the colour and inspiration gleaned from the village's social media postings of their In Bloom journey. Today they were among the worthy winners when the 2019 Anglia in Bloom awards were announced. Picture; BENWICK IN BLOOM

Inquest opens after van driver died following A47 crash

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Investigation continues after another arson attack takes place in Wisbech – tyres and rubbish are torched in broad daylight

Fundrey Road in Wisbech where another arson attack took place in the town on Tuesday, September 10 in broad daylight. Picture: Google Maps

Wisbech accountant and haulage boss who lied to employees and customers jailed for £130,000 tax fraud

Accountant Christopher Alecock, 63, and haulier Barry Anderson, 70, both from Wisbech, lied to staff at their haulier business, HL & RV Anderson Ltd to commit a £130,000 tax fraud. They have been jailed after an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). Photo: BrianAJackson/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Premier Inn, Brewers Fayre, Burger King, Subway and Greggs - could these be on the menu for 9 acre Wisbech site sold off £2.75m asking price?

Wisbech Gateway: Map of the proposed development on the 9 acre site at Wisbech that will include a hotel, restaurant and other food outlets. Ketan Patel, development manager at Godwin Developments with John Maxey who acted for the vendors. Picture; MAXEY GROUNDS /GODWIN

Can you identify these men? Pair caught on camera paying for food in Walton Highway using counterfeit £50 notes

Two men have been spotted using fake �50 notes to buy food in Norfolk and police would like to speak with them. Picture: Norfolk Police

Family friend rallying to raise as much cash as possible after five-year-old Lily from Tilney is diagnosed with rare bone cancer

A family friend of five-year-old Lily (pictured with her parents) is trying his best to raise as much cash as possible after the Tilney youngster was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer. Picture: Supplied / Family

Stylish occasion to mark 100th birthday of Wisbech’s Joan Kierman

It was a stylish occasion to mark the 100th birthday of Joan Kierman who celebrated with family and friends. Here she is pictured with her sons Michael and Paul. Picture: FAMILY

Call to ban use of sky lanterns and helium balloons in Fenland

Call to ban use of sky lanterns and helium balloons in Fenland. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists