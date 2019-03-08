Can you identify these men? Pair caught on camera paying for food in Walton Highway using counterfeit £50 notes

Two men have been spotted using fake �50 notes to buy food in Norfolk and police would like to speak with them. Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

Two men have been caught on camera buying food with counterfeit £50 notes and police are very keen to catch up with them.

The duo was spotted in Walton Highway when they used the fake bank note to purchase food items in a local convenience store.

The duo was spotted in Walton Highway when they used the fake bank note to purchase food items in a local convenience store.

The pair entered the shop on Lynn Road at around 8pm on Friday, June 28 - buying a number of items using the dud notes.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "We are appealing for help to identify two men following an incident in which fake £50 notes were used to purchase items in Walton Highway.

"Two men entered a business premise on Lynn Road at approximately 8pm on June 28 2019 and purchased food items using fake £50 notes.

"Officers have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following the incident."

Anyone who may recognise these men, or anyone with information, should contact PC Krystina Staff at Downham Market Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/45709/19.