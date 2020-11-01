Advanced search

‘Please don’t leave local last...’ pharmacist urges

PUBLISHED: 13:00 01 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 01 November 2020

Shop Local feature. Mina Patel at Fairbrother Pharmacy in Chruch Terrace, Wisbech. Pictures: Ian Carter

Fairbrother Pharmacy, Wisbech, helped many customers get hold of medication during the coronavirus lockdown - and their efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.

Pharmacist Mina Patel said: “We know our efforts during the lockdown have been appreciated.

“After the lockdown measures were eased, people have been in to say thank you for helping them.

“As a local business serving the community, it feels good to get that kind of feedback.”

She added: “Makes all the hard work seem worthwhile.”

The pharmacy, in Church Terrace, offer customers a free delivery service.

And when national chains were unable to handle customer requests at the height of the pandemic, smaller local pharmacies stepped in.

To cope with the surge in demand themselves, Fairbrother Pharmacy had to employ more staff. It now has 13 on payroll.

Mina said: “You will find that local businesses will go out of their way to help you. They go the extra mile and we’re a prime example of that.

“We want to look after our customers, and offer a personal service.”

She added: “Yes, we’re a business but at the end of the day we’re here to serve our community as well - and that’s really important to us.”

While it can be tempting to buy pharmacy-related products from online retailers, Mina urges against this even if the price is better.

She said: “There are so many fake products online, you have to be really careful.

“When you buy from us, you will get trusted and regulated products.

“Plus we can offer advice, and lots of people like to talk through their options with a familiar face they trust.”

She added: “It isn’t easy to talk to a computer and human interaction is important for a lot of our customers.

“Especially now when so many people have been isolated for a long time.”

Unfortunately, the reality is that most shoppers only tend to use their local businesses in an emergency, when they can’t get hold of a particular product or if they need advice from an expert.

Mina said: “Please don’t leave local last, think of us first... that has to be my final message.”

Find Fairbrother Pharmacy at 5, Church Terrace. Their phone number is 01945 583965.

• If you’re an independent trader and would like to back our Shop Local campaign contact Louise Hepburn at louise.hepburn@archant.co.uk.

Shop Local feature. Mina Patel at Fairbrother Pharmacy in Chruch Terrace, Wisbech. Pictures: Ian Carter

