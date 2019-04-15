Students get behind the scenes tour of the Lamb Weston factory in Wisbech

Students from a Wisbech school were treated to a behind the scenes tour of a food factory to learn how products make it to the shelves.

Sixth formers from Meadowgate Academy were on a fact-finding mission to discover what really goes on at the Lamb Weston factory as part of their careers education.

They were given a presentation about the company and its role in providing potato products to retailers and outlets.

They then were kitted out in personal protective equipment to make a tour of the factory itself.

After the tour, the students got to try some of the products produced at the Wisbech site.

On their return to school, the students prepared a presentation to show their fellow students what they had learned.

Emma Bird, sixth form co-ordinator, said: “It was a fascinating visit and we would like to thank Martin Johnson, Penny Moseley and Darren for organising such an excellent event.

“It was a brilliant example of employers engaging with local students to broaden their knowledge of the food industry and careers.”