Students get behind the scenes tour of the Lamb Weston factory in Wisbech
Archant
Students from a Wisbech school were treated to a behind the scenes tour of a food factory to learn how products make it to the shelves.
Sixth formers from Meadowgate Academy were on a fact-finding mission to discover what really goes on at the Lamb Weston factory as part of their careers education.
They were given a presentation about the company and its role in providing potato products to retailers and outlets.
They then were kitted out in personal protective equipment to make a tour of the factory itself.
After the tour, the students got to try some of the products produced at the Wisbech site.
On their return to school, the students prepared a presentation to show their fellow students what they had learned.
Emma Bird, sixth form co-ordinator, said: “It was a fascinating visit and we would like to thank Martin Johnson, Penny Moseley and Darren for organising such an excellent event.
“It was a brilliant example of employers engaging with local students to broaden their knowledge of the food industry and careers.”