Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

More than £130,000 spent to 'help get rough sleepers off the streets' in Fenland as new support facility opens in Wisbech

02 July, 2019 - 16:41
A new homeless support hub – which aims to get rough sleepers off the Fenland streets – has opened in Wisbech thanks to government funds. Picture: Supplied

A new homeless support hub - which aims to get rough sleepers off the Fenland streets - has opened in Wisbech thanks to government funds. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

More than £130,000 has been spent in the Fens in a bid to tackle the region's homelessness issues and to "help rough sleepers get off the streets".

A new support hub has been opened at Octavia View in Wisbech and is set to provide specialist support for homeless people and those at risk of homelessness.

The facility, ran entirely by homeless charity The Ferry Project, was made possible thanks to £131,125 of government funding secured by Fenland District Council.

The charity already provides support and offers accommodation at Clarkson House hostel and emergency night shelters to those in need.

As part of the funding bid put together by the council, a mental health nurse was recruited to tackle "complex needs" and offer support to those at the Wisbech hub.

Councillor Samantha Hoy, the council's cabinet member for housing, said: "Tackling homelessness is more than just offering a bed for the night.

"It's about supporting people, understanding their circumstances and providing help so they can turn their lives around.

You may also want to watch:

"The Ferry project will be working in the HUB with our housing staff, the NHS and other services to ensure everyone in Fenland has access to professional guidance and help."

The hub is currently open 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday, but the council plans to extend that and open seven days a week in the autumn season.

Cllr Hoy added: "The funding we secured from the government's Rough Sleeper Initiative will enable the hub to run for an initial 12-month pilot.

"We will need further commitment from the government to run it beyond its first year and really make a difference."

Keith Smith, founder and director of The Ferry Project, said: "It is another great service to help some of the most vulnerable people in Fenland off the streets and into their own home.

"It [the hub] demonstrates once again the excellent partnership working between Fenland District Council and local charities."

In addition to securing the Rough Sleeper Initiative funding from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), the council has successfully bid for two other homelessness grants from the MHCLG.

A spokesman for Fenland District Council revealed: "We have received £58,000 to prioritise homelessness prevention activity, carry out further homelessness activities and fund work to reduce or eliminate the use of emergency B&B.

"We received a further £35,000 for a rough sleeper coordinator role for one year, to coordinate outcomes for rough sleepers and ensure services are joined up to maximise positive outcomes for vulnerable people."

Most Read

Thomas Clarkson Academy Prom Night at Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech, once again turns out to be a glorious night of celebration

Thomas Clarkson Prom. Students celebrated end of the academic year at the Wisbech college with a massively successful event at Elme Hall Hotel. Picture; IAN CARTER

Arson attack spreads to trees and fence in Wisbech

Arsonists set fire to a large amount of rubbish which caused a blaze that spread to trees and a nearby fence in Wisbech this morning (Tuesday July 2). Picture: IAN CARTER.

Emneth Nursery ‘is an outstanding school’ says Ofsted whose inspector found teaching ‘consistently strong’ and the head leads with passion

Ementh Nursery School has received an outstanding assessment by Ofsted. The school is ' a hive of learning and exploration' concluded the Ofsted inspector. Picture; EMNETH NURSERY

Garden party in Gorefield raises more than £1500 for Addenbrooke’s Hospital

It was the perfect day for Marie Humphrey who held a garden party in Gorefield to raise money for charity in aid of Addenbrookes Hospital. Here she is pictured with her guests. Picture: IAN CARTER

We started Rose Fair in 1963 to help raise money for our church - now the need is as urgent as ever says St Peter’s, Wisbech

Margaret Baily (pictured sitting with her Rose Fair memory book) was one of the founder members, but although she is no longer able to volunteer is extreemly supportive of the people who can.

Most Read

Thomas Clarkson Academy Prom Night at Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech, once again turns out to be a glorious night of celebration

Thomas Clarkson Prom. Students celebrated end of the academic year at the Wisbech college with a massively successful event at Elme Hall Hotel. Picture; IAN CARTER

Arson attack spreads to trees and fence in Wisbech

Arsonists set fire to a large amount of rubbish which caused a blaze that spread to trees and a nearby fence in Wisbech this morning (Tuesday July 2). Picture: IAN CARTER.

Emneth Nursery ‘is an outstanding school’ says Ofsted whose inspector found teaching ‘consistently strong’ and the head leads with passion

Ementh Nursery School has received an outstanding assessment by Ofsted. The school is ' a hive of learning and exploration' concluded the Ofsted inspector. Picture; EMNETH NURSERY

Garden party in Gorefield raises more than £1500 for Addenbrooke’s Hospital

It was the perfect day for Marie Humphrey who held a garden party in Gorefield to raise money for charity in aid of Addenbrookes Hospital. Here she is pictured with her guests. Picture: IAN CARTER

We started Rose Fair in 1963 to help raise money for our church - now the need is as urgent as ever says St Peter’s, Wisbech

Margaret Baily (pictured sitting with her Rose Fair memory book) was one of the founder members, but although she is no longer able to volunteer is extreemly supportive of the people who can.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

CCTV capture the moment bins set alight in Wisbech and later when Jaguar is torched - man is in custody

Arsonists set fire to a large amount of rubbish which caused a blaze that spread to trees and a nearby fence in Wisbech this morning (Tuesday July 2). Picture: IAN CARTER.

Murder probe launched in Peterborough after woman in her 40s found dead and others injured

Murder probe launched in Peterborough after woman in her 40s found dead. Picture; ARCHANT

More than £130,000 spent to ‘help get rough sleepers off the streets’ in Fenland as new support facility opens in Wisbech

A new homeless support hub – which aims to get rough sleepers off the Fenland streets – has opened in Wisbech thanks to government funds. Picture: Supplied

Staff and students come together for Fenland school’s ‘Race for Life’ in memory of long-serving Louise Malkin

Staff, students and their families took part in Thomas Clarkson Academy's 'Race for Life' event in memory of Louise Malkin. Picture: IAN CARTER

Girl friend tells police of six month reign of terror that began with a slap and ended with boyfriend threatening her with a meat cleaver, court told

Samuel James, a court heard, was a control freak who ended up slapping his girl friend and later threatened her with a meat cleaver. He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists