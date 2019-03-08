Advanced search

Historic former Phoenix Hotel in Wisbech to have £6,000 facelift nine years after devastating blaze

PUBLISHED: 12:31 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 01 August 2019

Historic former Phoenix Hotel in Wisbech to have £6,000 facelift nine years after devastating blaze. Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Archant

An historic Wisbech building that once held host to Princess Victoria is set to have a £6,000 facelift after being destroyed by a fire nine years ago.

The former Phoenix Hotel, which was in use as a Chinese restaurant on North Brink, was gutted by the devastating blaze in April 2010 leaving only the façade.

The Wisbech Society and Preservation Trust has now decided that it needs sprucing up while a long-term solution is sought.

It comes after they received a grant to help towards 50 per cent of the cost of restoration from Fenland District Council's Changing Views scheme.

The façade is supported by a steel structure after false windows and doors were erected to disguise the derelict wall that remained.

In recent years these have fallen into disrepair, deteriorating to the point where 'windows' have fallen out, detracting from North Brink's Georgian terrace.

In 1835, when it was known as The Old White Hart Inn, it was one of two coaching inns in the town from where daily services ran to London.

Princess Victoria, who was travelling with her mother the Duchess of Kent from Burghley House to Holkham Hall, changed horses at the inn.

The enterprising landlord subsequently had 'Patronized By Royalty' painted on the arch over the coach entrance.

However, since the fire in 2010, the property's owner disappeared and efforts to trace them have failed.

More than 50 firefighters battled the blaze after the alarm was raised in the early hours.

Guests at the Hare and Hounds Hotel next door were evacuated.

Staff at nearby National Trust property Peckover House began removing paintings from its walls and taking them away for safety.

While crews from across Cambridgeshire managed to stop the fire spreading to neighbouring buildings, it was a different story for the 16-bed Phoenix.

Floors collapsed and the building was left completely gutted.

It was once known for its fine chinese cuisine and oriental interior, which included huge vases and koi carp swirling across lacquered screens.

The restoration work will be completed by Tawn Decorators with the Wisbech Society also pledging funds towards it.

The pavement outside the property will be closed and parking suspended during the work.

For further information about the society and details of membership visit wisbech-society.co.uk

