Woman, 20, receives minor injuries after her black Mini careers into Fenland home after two vehicle collision

PUBLISHED: 16:33 13 November 2019

Extensive damage to house in Gorefield today after Mini careers into home. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

Archant

A Fenland couple got an unexpected wake up call today when a black Mini careered into their home.

The driver, a 20-year-old woman, received only minor injuries.

Police say the Mini had been involved in a two car collision "which resulted in one vehicle hitting the house."

Extensive damage has been caused to the luxury home at Harolds Bank, Gorefield, near Wisbech.

"The vehicle was recovered and structural engineers were called to assess the building," said a police spokesman.

The incident happened just before 7.30am.

Police released details of the incident late this afternoon - our reporter is now at the scene.

More to follow.

