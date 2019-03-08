Woman, 20, receives minor injuries after her black Mini careers into Fenland home after two vehicle collision

Extensive damage to house in Gorefield today after Mini careers into home. Picture; POLICING FENLAND Archant

A Fenland couple got an unexpected wake up call today when a black Mini careered into their home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Extensive damage to house in Gorefield today after Mini careers into home. Picture; POLICING FENLAND Extensive damage to house in Gorefield today after Mini careers into home. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

The driver, a 20-year-old woman, received only minor injuries.

Police say the Mini had been involved in a two car collision "which resulted in one vehicle hitting the house."

Extensive damage has been caused to the luxury home at Harolds Bank, Gorefield, near Wisbech.

"The vehicle was recovered and structural engineers were called to assess the building," said a police spokesman.

Extensive damage to house in Gorefield today after Mini careers into home. Picture; POLICING FENLAND Extensive damage to house in Gorefield today after Mini careers into home. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

The incident happened just before 7.30am.

Police released details of the incident late this afternoon - our reporter is now at the scene.

More to follow.

Work has begun to assess the damage and make temporary repairs to a luxury home at Gorefield after a black Mini careered into it today. Picture' HARRY RUTTER Work has begun to assess the damage and make temporary repairs to a luxury home at Gorefield after a black Mini careered into it today. Picture' HARRY RUTTER

Work has begun to assess the damage and make temporary repairs to a luxury home at Gorefield after a black Mini careered into it today. Picture' HARRY RUTTER Work has begun to assess the damage and make temporary repairs to a luxury home at Gorefield after a black Mini careered into it today. Picture' HARRY RUTTER

You may also want to watch: