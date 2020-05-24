Explosive experts blow up war time bomb found in the Fens

Explosive experts were called to deal with an old wartime bomb found in the Fens. Picture; FENLAND POLICE Archant

A bomb from the first world was blown up by disposal experts after being discovered under a Fenland bridge.

The discovery was made just after 10am today and police immediately sent officers to the scene at Tydd Gote.

“A member of the public reported to us that he had found an item that was one foot long and he believed it to be a bomb under the road bridge on the A1101 at Tydd Gote,” said a police spokesman.

A small team of explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) specialist soldiers were called in. These are the experts in dealing with any potentially explosive device.

“The EOD confirmed that the item was an old WW1 bomb,” said the spokesman.

The A1101 was closed for a short time while the device was moved to a field and two controlled explosions were carried out to make the item safe.

“What was left of the device has been removed by the military,” said the spokesman.

“The person did the right thing, but if you find anything like this in the future, do not touch, pick up or remove the item and contact the police.”

One theory is that the bomb was brought to the surface by magnet fishing - where people hunt for metal submerged in canals and rivers.

The practice has become very popular with many posting to YouTube with their findings, but the authorities believe there are stark warnings to be had over this potentially hazardous hobby.

