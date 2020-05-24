Advanced search

Explosive experts blow up war time bomb found in the Fens

PUBLISHED: 21:22 24 May 2020 | UPDATED: 21:22 24 May 2020

Explosive experts were called to deal with an old wartime bomb found in the Fens. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Explosive experts were called to deal with an old wartime bomb found in the Fens. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Archant

A bomb from the first world was blown up by disposal experts after being discovered under a Fenland bridge.

The discovery was made just after 10am today and police immediately sent officers to the scene at Tydd Gote.

“A member of the public reported to us that he had found an item that was one foot long and he believed it to be a bomb under the road bridge on the A1101 at Tydd Gote,” said a police spokesman.

A small team of explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) specialist soldiers were called in. These are the experts in dealing with any potentially explosive device.

“The EOD confirmed that the item was an old WW1 bomb,” said the spokesman.

Explosive experts were called to deal with an old wartime bomb found in the Fens. Picture; FENLAND POLICE Explosive experts were called to deal with an old wartime bomb found in the Fens. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

The A1101 was closed for a short time while the device was moved to a field and two controlled explosions were carried out to make the item safe.

“What was left of the device has been removed by the military,” said the spokesman.

“The person did the right thing, but if you find anything like this in the future, do not touch, pick up or remove the item and contact the police.”

One theory is that the bomb was brought to the surface by magnet fishing - where people hunt for metal submerged in canals and rivers.

Explosive experts were called to deal with an old wartime bomb found in the Fens. Picture; FENLAND POLICEExplosive experts were called to deal with an old wartime bomb found in the Fens. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

The practice has become very popular with many posting to YouTube with their findings, but the authorities believe there are stark warnings to be had over this potentially hazardous hobby.

Explosive experts were called to deal with an old wartime bomb found in the Fens. Picture; FENLAND POLICE Explosive experts were called to deal with an old wartime bomb found in the Fens. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Explosive experts blow up war time bomb found in the Fens

Explosive experts were called to deal with an old wartime bomb found in the Fens. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Pet store refused to sell guppies because fish enthusiast’s tank “did not meet strict criteria”.

Pets at Home

‘He was a real clubman’ - popular Wisbech rugby player dies after cancer battle

Former Wisbech Rugby Club player Timothy Mason has died after a long battle with cancer. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

WISBECH: Conman stole almost £1,000 from charity based at Addenbrooke's Hospital

Council resumes bulky waste service while lockdown measures are eased

Fenland District Councils bulky waste collection service has resumed during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

Most Read

Explosive experts blow up war time bomb found in the Fens

Explosive experts were called to deal with an old wartime bomb found in the Fens. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Pet store refused to sell guppies because fish enthusiast’s tank “did not meet strict criteria”.

Pets at Home

‘He was a real clubman’ - popular Wisbech rugby player dies after cancer battle

Former Wisbech Rugby Club player Timothy Mason has died after a long battle with cancer. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

WISBECH: Conman stole almost £1,000 from charity based at Addenbrooke's Hospital

Council resumes bulky waste service while lockdown measures are eased

Fenland District Councils bulky waste collection service has resumed during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Explosive experts blow up war time bomb found in the Fens

Explosive experts were called to deal with an old wartime bomb found in the Fens. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Blind charity provides training for businesses during coronavirus lockdown

Cambrdgeshire charity Cam Sight is offering training to businesses and service providers to help them meet the needs of their customers with sight loss during the coronavirus pandemic. Mike Jenkins, CEO, is pictured with one of the sunflower lanyards. Picture: CAM SIGHT

Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force offers virtual training during coronavirus lockdown

Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force ‘keeps the flame alive’ during lockdown. Wisbech cadet sergeant Charlie Rice taking part in virtual training at home. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE ARMY CADET FORCE

Council resumes bulky waste service while lockdown measures are eased

Fenland District Councils bulky waste collection service has resumed during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

Farmers continue to make some noise in NHS and care workers tribute

Tractors, forklifts and trucks steamed through Doddington and Wimblington to pay tribute to the NHS and other frontline staff battling the coronavirus. Picture: DAN MASON
Drive 24