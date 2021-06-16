Published: 12:43 PM June 16, 2021

Former Wisbech Grammar School pupil Joanna Rowe (pictured) who manages the day-to-day production of McLaren supercar engines has been named as one of Autocar’s ‘Great Women: Rising Stars 2021’. - Credit: Ricardo PLC/WikiMediaCC

A former Fenland student who manages a team of 50 people building 100 supercar engines per week for McLaren has received a national award.

Wisbech Grammar School alumni Joanna Rowe has been named as one of Autocar’s ‘Great Women: Rising Stars 2021’ after her career launched in 2010.

Starting off at Jaguar Land Rover, Joanna, known as Jo, has worked her way up the ranks at West Sussex-based automotive engineering firm Ricardo.

She left Wisbech Grammar School in 2004 with four A-levels and nine GCSEs, A* to A in Physics, Art and Design Textiles and Resistant Materials Technology.

Jo Rowe left Wisbech Grammar School in 2004. - Credit: Ricardo PLC

Since joining Ricardo five years ago, Jo has played the lead role in introducing the brand new engine launched in the McLaren Artura supercar.

Dave Shemmans, chief executive officer of Ricardo plc, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Jo has been recognised as one of the Autocar Great Women: Rising Stars for 2021.

“The recognition is very well deserved and is a testament to the industry-leading manufacturing expertise that Jo offers day in, day out to world-renowned Ricardo customers.

“Jo exemplifies the Ricardo core value of Respect which, with such a diverse global community, has always been an integral part of our company, and is at the heart of high performance teams and business, enabling us to celebrate differences.

“We have a special business, a special team and a special family around the world, and my objective is for Ricardo to lead the way as a ‘good good’ employer as well as through technology and innovation.”

Jo said: “I am honoured to have been named in the Autocar Great Women: Rising Stars.

The new McLaren Artura is a hybrid supercar. - Credit: WikiMedia CC

“I’m passionate about my work and driven by the desire to be better, so for me, enabling an environment and culture where a team can truly achieve operational excellence is a key career goal.

“I’d also really like to make a visible impact with my career.

“Since day one, when I was presented with a director panel, I wanted to see someone like me among them.

“Diversity in our sector has increased since then, but there’s still work to do. I’d be proud if a future young engineer saw me on that panel and were to be inspired by my achievements.”