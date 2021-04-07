News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Former soldier sleeps rough for six nights to help homeless veterans

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:25 PM April 7, 2021   
Former soldier Jamie Hall who works at Hickathrift House care home in Wisbech has been sleeping rough for charity

Former soldier Jamie Hall who works at Hickathrift House care home in Wisbech has been sleeping out to raise funds for the Royal British Legion. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare 

A former soldier has been sleeping rough for six nights in a bid to raise cash for the Royal British Legion to support homeless veterans. 

Retired royal engineer Jamie Hall from Wisbech, who now works at Hickathrift House care home, has braved the cold for a week in his fundraising efforts.  

Mr Hall, the home’s head of maintenance, joined Hickathrift House in March 2018 after retiring and is currently an army reservist.  

He said: “The challenge of sleeping out for one night didn't seem too much of a challenge to me so I decided to sleep rough for a week.  

Former soldier Jamie Hall who works at Hickathrift House care home in Wisbech

Former soldier Jamie Hall who works at Hickathrift House care home in Wisbech has been sleeping out to raise funds for the Royal British Legion. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare 

“Homeless veterans don't just get to sleep out for one night, they are on the streets every night. I've done a week so far, I plan to do a few more nights later in the month.  

You may also want to watch:

“No veteran should have to sleep on the streets, not after the hardships we endured during the operational tours we've done.” 

So far Jamie, nicknamed Nobby, has raised £2,340 with some funds still to collect; his original target was £150.  

Most Read

  1. 1 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
  2. 2 10 ships arrive at Port of Wisbech for third month in a row
  3. 3 Couple celebrate 10 years of fostering children and young people
  1. 4 Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
  2. 5 Uninsured drink-driver upset after police seize BMW at roadside
  3. 6 Five year mystery of what happened to modern day slavery victim
  4. 7 Cup no match for high-flying Swifts as promotion bid stalls
  5. 8 Shotgun, fake cash and cannabis found at suspected dealer’s home
  6. 9 Town 'crying out' for loos to pay £37,000 a year to re-open shopping centre toilets
  7. 10 Addenbrooke’s Hospital develop unique clear coronavirus facemask

People can still donate through Facebook – ‘Nobby’s fundraiser for Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI)’ - or by contacting the home. 

Paula Colman, home general manager, said: “We are all so proud of Jamie, he is an absolute superstar. Everyone is very happy to support this fantastic cause which is so close to Jamie’s heart.” 

Hickathrift House is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is “committed to delivering high-quality care” across its care homes and hospitals.  

Hickathrift House provides residential care and respite care.  

Former soldier Jamie Hall who works at Hickathrift House care home in Wisbech

Former soldier Jamie Hall who works at Hickathrift House care home in Wisbech has been sleeping out to raise funds for the Royal British Legion. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

A spokesperson said: “Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities. 

“We are welcoming new residents into our homes to ensure that we are there for those that need care and support, and have a very clear protocols that must be met including a transition period into our home to help keep everyone safe.  

“Please do give us a call on 01945 430636 if you are looking for care or need any further help.” 

Charity News
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Simon Crowson

Cambridgeshire County Council

Homeless champion bids for council seat

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Sam Hoy

Cambridgeshire County Council

'Very unpleasant people' accused of Facebook attacks on councillor

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Ricardas Puisys

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Murder probe reveals 'dark and dangerous world' of modern slavery

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The Angel pub in Wisbech

Cambridge Crown Court

Man jailed for knocking woman unconscious outside pub

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus