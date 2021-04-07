Published: 4:25 PM April 7, 2021

Former soldier Jamie Hall who works at Hickathrift House care home in Wisbech has been sleeping out to raise funds for the Royal British Legion. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

A former soldier has been sleeping rough for six nights in a bid to raise cash for the Royal British Legion to support homeless veterans.

Retired royal engineer Jamie Hall from Wisbech, who now works at Hickathrift House care home, has braved the cold for a week in his fundraising efforts.

Mr Hall, the home’s head of maintenance, joined Hickathrift House in March 2018 after retiring and is currently an army reservist.

He said: “The challenge of sleeping out for one night didn't seem too much of a challenge to me so I decided to sleep rough for a week.

“Homeless veterans don't just get to sleep out for one night, they are on the streets every night. I've done a week so far, I plan to do a few more nights later in the month.

“No veteran should have to sleep on the streets, not after the hardships we endured during the operational tours we've done.”

So far Jamie, nicknamed Nobby, has raised £2,340 with some funds still to collect; his original target was £150.

People can still donate through Facebook – ‘Nobby’s fundraiser for Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI)’ - or by contacting the home.

Paula Colman, home general manager, said: “We are all so proud of Jamie, he is an absolute superstar. Everyone is very happy to support this fantastic cause which is so close to Jamie’s heart.”

