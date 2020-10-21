Shop Local: Evisons introduces a more modern clothing range to its traditional setting

Neil Bullen from Evisons is backing the Wisbech Standard's Shop Local campaign.

After lockdown was lifted, Evisons recently introduced a more modern and popular womenswear brand.

Evisons has kept its traditional charm and character, but it recently started offering a more modern womenswear range.

Owner Neil Bullen, and his wife Becky, are now stocking Tigi womenswear, a brand that was popular in Beales before it closed.

He said: “There aren’t many womenswear brands available in Wisbech and they were keen to have an outlet selling their items.

“So we thought we’d give it a go as it’s something a bit different for us and the new Tigi area in the shop looks great.

Shop Local feature - Wisbech town centre. (View from York Row).

“We still offer our traditional items but if we don’t try new things out, we’ll never know.

Throughout lockdown Evisons took phone orders, mainly for specialist items like workwear and men’s pyjamas.

Neil said: “As we sold workwear for some key workers, it was a bit of a grey area as to whether we could open or not.

“But we still wanted to be there for our customers, so I forwarded the shop number to my mobile and I carried on taking calls.

Neil Bullen from Evisons is backing the Wisbech Standard's Shop Local campaign.

“We took orders over the phone, and arranged for customers to pop in and collect their items.”

He added: “I didn’t want to let anyone down as it was a stressful time for everyone.”

It could easily be argued that Evisons is an important aspect of the town’s heritage.

Shop Local feature - Inside Evisons on the High Street in Wisbech.

The shop, on the corner of the High Street in Wisbech, is one of the last on the street to have a traditional glazed shopfront and a tiled entrance.

Many others were modernised during the 60s and 70s.

And Neil, who is the third generation to be part of the family business, is proud the shop still offers customers a friendly and personal service.

His grandfather took over the shop from the Evisons family in the 1960s and later had a shoe shop in Norwich Street.

Black and white photographs from before then are on display next to the main counter, which is now covered with a piece of Perspex to meet government coronavirus measures.

Neil said: “What we offer is specialist products, which are good quality at good prices.

“If people don’t use independent, we will go out of business. Family businesses that have been part of the town for many years - and that would be a real shame.”

Visit Evisons refreshed website at www.evisons.com. The shop is located at 19 High Street. Its telephone number is 01945 584290.

• If you’re an independent trader and would like to back our Shop Local campaign contact Louise Hepburn at louise.hepburn@archant.co.uk.