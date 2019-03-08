Advanced search

Popular singer who sung for Princess Diana to bring festive concert to Parson Drove

PUBLISHED: 15:34 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 13 November 2019

Popular singer Jeff Woods, known as Pavanotti, who sung for Princess Diana to bring festive concert to Parson Drove. Picture: JEFF WOODS

Popular singer Jeff Woods, known as Pavanotti, who sung for Princess Diana to bring festive concert to Parson Drove. Picture: JEFF WOODS

A popular baritone and tenor who sung for Princess Diana will bring an evening of songs and laughter to the Emmanuel Church in Parson Drove.

Jeff Woods, known as 'Pavanotti', will set the scene for the festive season with a mixture of show songs, opera favourites and Christmas sing-a-longs.

Jeff has enjoyed two careers as a singer and guest speaker, performing on board the Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth.

He has also sung for Princess Diana and the Archbishop of Canterbury, as well as performing with some of Britain's leading opera companies.

He said: "There'll be fun and laughter, one or two surprises, and an opportunity to exercise your vocal chords in preparation for Christmas.

"Emmanuel is a lovely church with wonderful acoustics, and I'm really looking forward to the concert."

Beautifully decorated Christmas trees donated by local businesses will also be on display at the church.

Tickets are priced at £10 per person and will include a glass of wine or soft drink and nibbles.

The concert will take place at 6.30pm on December 13. All proceeds will go towards church funds.

Contact Barbara for more information on 01945 701033

Popular singer who sung for Princess Diana to bring festive concert to Parson Drove

