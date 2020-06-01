EuroMillions jackpot winners burgled at their £4 million luxury mansion and former home of Sir Tom Jones

Dave and Angela Dawes were burgled in the �4 million luxury mansion they bought with their EuroMillions jackpot money. Image: Submitted / Knight Frank Submitted / Knight Frank

A couple who were living in Wisbech when they won the £101 million EuroMillions jackpot were burgled at their £4 million luxury mansion, it has emerged.

Dave and Angela Dawes from Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, celebrating in 2011 when they won more than £101 million on the EuroMillions jackpot. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Archive Dave and Angela Dawes from Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, celebrating in 2011 when they won more than £101 million on the EuroMillions jackpot. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Archive

Dave and Angela Dawes have applied for retrospective planning permission so that sophisticated security systems can be used following the terrifying ordeal at their country home which used to belong to Sir Tom Jones.

The seven CCTV columns outlined in the applications would be used to mount cameras, thermal imaging equipment and speakers throughout the grounds of Socknersh Manor, their 16th century home in Etchingham, East Sussex.

The Design and Access Statement submitted published the application said: “The CCTV columns were erected in the summer 2019 as part of a number of onsite security measures following a burglary at the property.”

The document explains they are placed at “various locations” throughout the 22.5 Hectare estate to provide security for the occupants of Socknersh Manor”.

Socknersh Manor is the Grade-II listed country home of Euromillions jackpot winners David and Angela Dawes. It is also the former home of Sir Tom Jones. Image: Knight Frank. Socknersh Manor is the Grade-II listed country home of Euromillions jackpot winners David and Angela Dawes. It is also the former home of Sir Tom Jones. Image: Knight Frank.

It continues: “The columns are used to mount security equipment, namely CCTV, thermal imaging equipment and speakers.

“The CCTV is used to capture high definition video images whilst the thermal imaging can detect intruders within the estate at which point the CCTV can be directed to the location to record the video images. The speakers are used to alert trespassers remotely.”

Rother District Council has not yet made a decision on the retrospective application, which Mr and Mrs Dawes submitted last month.

Mr Dawes was a shift supervisor for Premier Foods, Wisbech, and Angela a volunteer for the British Heart Foundation when they won exactly £101,203,600.70 in 2011.

It was the fourth biggest win in Britain and their winning ticket was bought at WH Smith on the Market Place in Wisbech.

In a press conference afterwards, they told journalists that as well as enjoying their new wealth that they would help 15-20 close friends become millionaires overnight. They also intended to make charitable donations.

Immediately afterwards, they quit their life in the Fens, including their rented Wisbech flat, and reportedly moved to a luxury flat close to Stamford Bridge because Mr Dawes is a lifelong Chelsea fan.

But they eventually opted for the quieter life and settled on the stunning Grade-II listed Socknersh Manor.

The main six-bedroom property also has a cinema, games and party room with its own dance floor and doors leading to the stunning grounds, a swimming pool, a drawing room, a swimming pool and staff accommodation.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.