Coronavirus: Shoppers enjoy a day out in Peterborough - stocking up on ‘essentials’ such as barbecues, charcoal, compost and garden patio sets

PUBLISHED: 16:12 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:26 08 April 2020

Shoppers are at the Range in Peterborough buying BBQ bricks, tables, paintings, and more non-essential goods. Picture: Supplied

© Terry Harris

Police in at least one part of the country have begun questioning shoppers at The Range retail outlets if their journey was necessary.

The news that Gloucestershire Police paid a trip to one of the retail giant’s stores comes amidst growing concerns that not all shoppers are using the stores to buy essentials.

At The Range in Peterborough yesterday (Tuesday) -during a random visit – many shoppers were seen walking out of the store with everything from barbecues to compost and garden patio sets.

Billionaire Chris Dawson who owns the 180 chain Range stores has said they continue to remain open because they sell essential items such as groceries, cleaning products, non-prescription medicines and toilet rolls.

But in Gloucestershire, for example, police questioned those using the store to stock up on plants and pots and asked if their journey to The Range was essential.

But with the Range offering DIY and garden products, police are to take action against those not going there for essential shopping.

A spokesman for Gloucester City Police wrote on Twitter: “PC Evans and PC Patel have just taken over PC Plant and PC Azam checking to see if travel to stores are essentials”.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

