Coronavirus: Shoppers enjoy a day out in Peterborough - stocking up on ‘essentials’ such as barbecues, charcoal, compost and garden patio sets

Shoppers are at the Range in Peterborough buying BBQ bricks, tables, paintings, and more non-essential goods. Picture: Supplied © Terry Harris

Police in at least one part of the country have begun questioning shoppers at The Range retail outlets if their journey was necessary.

The news that Gloucestershire Police paid a trip to one of the retail giant’s stores comes amidst growing concerns that not all shoppers are using the stores to buy essentials.

At The Range in Peterborough yesterday (Tuesday) -during a random visit – many shoppers were seen walking out of the store with everything from barbecues to compost and garden patio sets.

Billionaire Chris Dawson who owns the 180 chain Range stores has said they continue to remain open because they sell essential items such as groceries, cleaning products, non-prescription medicines and toilet rolls.

But in Gloucestershire, for example, police questioned those using the store to stock up on plants and pots and asked if their journey to The Range was essential.

But with the Range offering DIY and garden products, police are to take action against those not going there for essential shopping.

A spokesman for Gloucester City Police wrote on Twitter: “PC Evans and PC Patel have just taken over PC Plant and PC Azam checking to see if travel to stores are essentials”.

