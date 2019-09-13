Advanced search

Angry driver who attempted to overtake another motorist while speeding at more than 100mph on bend ploughs into field

13 September, 2019 - 12:39
Caught on camera: An epic fail by an angry motorist attempting an overtake at 104mph in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Cambs Cops / Supplied Dashcam

Cambs Cops / Supplied Dashcam

An angry driver who attempted to overtake another motorist at 100mph on a bend before ploughing into a field has been handed a prison sentence.

Graham York was caught on his own dash cam trying to get another motorist to pull over in what police are calling a road rage incident.

The video shows the 44-year-old accelerate his Hyundai Tucson to 104mph before trying to overtake a Volkswagen Golf on the B1167 single carriageway at French Drove.

York miscalculated the manoeuvre and ended up heading into a field at more than 100mph after leaving the road on a bend.

An eye-witness called police to the crash, which happened at around 3.20pm on December 29 2017.

When officers spoke to York he claimed the driver had gone to get help but he was sat in the driver's seat and only soil around the driver's side door had been disturbed.

The officers also discovered York, of Backgate, Cowbit, had his driving licence revoked three years ago for medical reasons.

York was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison for dangerous driving and disqualified for four years at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday, September 12.

DC Tom Nuttall, who investigated, said: "York's driving was dangerous and the consequences could have been a lot worse.

"He was clearly angry and not paying attention to the speed he was doing as he approached the sharp left bend.

"York is clearly not safe behind the wheel of a car and I hope this sentence will protect the public in future."

