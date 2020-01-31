Children embrace environmental crafts at Wisbech primary school

Environmental crafts at Wisbech primary school. Picture: AMY HARVEY Archant

A Wisbech primary school held a creative day with art and musical activities.

St Peter's Junior School brought in music teachers from the Norfolk Music Hub to learn to play samba drums, steel drums and ukuleles.

While some did music the rest worked on environmental art pieces, getting ideas from artists such as Banksy and Andy Goldsworthy.

This week the school held an art exhibition for the parents with a slide show of all activities with tea and biscuits.

Comments from the parents included: "Lovely artwork by all the children' and 'so lovely that our children get the opportunity to be so creative which can then be shared with us as parents'.

Headteacher Amy Harvey took over in September 2018 and since then the school has gone from strength to strength with a range of fun activities in and out of term time and wider community engagement.