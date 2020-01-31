Advanced search

Children embrace environmental crafts at Wisbech primary school

31 January, 2020 - 16:20
Environmental crafts at Wisbech primary school. Picture: AMY HARVEY

Environmental crafts at Wisbech primary school. Picture: AMY HARVEY

Archant

A Wisbech primary school held a creative day with art and musical activities.

Environmental crafts at Wisbech primary school. Picture: AMY HARVEYEnvironmental crafts at Wisbech primary school. Picture: AMY HARVEY

St Peter's Junior School brought in music teachers from the Norfolk Music Hub to learn to play samba drums, steel drums and ukuleles.

While some did music the rest worked on environmental art pieces, getting ideas from artists such as Banksy and Andy Goldsworthy.

This week the school held an art exhibition for the parents with a slide show of all activities with tea and biscuits.

You may also want to watch:

Comments from the parents included: "Lovely artwork by all the children' and 'so lovely that our children get the opportunity to be so creative which can then be shared with us as parents'.

Headteacher Amy Harvey took over in September 2018 and since then the school has gone from strength to strength with a range of fun activities in and out of term time and wider community engagement.

Most Read

‘It is like a living hell’ - Wisbech woman who is a teacher in Wuhan stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears

Wisbech woman Cesca Nicole and her friend are stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears. Picture: CESCA NICOLE

‘Cruel, unprovoked and completely unnecessary act of violence’ at Wisbech Castle leaves 10,000 rare bees dead

Police have released CCTV footage of a “cruel, unprovoked and completely unnecessary act of violence” at Wisbech Castle that left 10,000 rare bees dead. Hundreds of beehives, which were part of the castle’s British black bee conservation project, were deliberately damaged by intruders who broke into the castle grounds at around 5.15am on January 8. Police are now trying to identify the two men pictured. Picture: POLICE

80,000 watch as Wisbech man, 66, is confronted by online child abuse campaigners

Prior to the arrest of a 66 year-old man in the Wisbech area last night, he was challenged for nearly two hours by an online child abuse team of vigilantes. Picture: Facebook/SKO

Driver in serious but stable condition after collision on A47 at Guyhirn

A driver was airlifted to hospital after a collision on the A47 at Guyhirn. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I can’t explain how bad it is’ - Wisbech woman shares photos of where she is stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears

Wisbech woman shares photos of where she is stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears. Picture: CESCA NICOLE

Most Read

‘It is like a living hell’ - Wisbech woman who is a teacher in Wuhan stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears

Wisbech woman Cesca Nicole and her friend are stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears. Picture: CESCA NICOLE

‘Cruel, unprovoked and completely unnecessary act of violence’ at Wisbech Castle leaves 10,000 rare bees dead

Police have released CCTV footage of a “cruel, unprovoked and completely unnecessary act of violence” at Wisbech Castle that left 10,000 rare bees dead. Hundreds of beehives, which were part of the castle’s British black bee conservation project, were deliberately damaged by intruders who broke into the castle grounds at around 5.15am on January 8. Police are now trying to identify the two men pictured. Picture: POLICE

80,000 watch as Wisbech man, 66, is confronted by online child abuse campaigners

Prior to the arrest of a 66 year-old man in the Wisbech area last night, he was challenged for nearly two hours by an online child abuse team of vigilantes. Picture: Facebook/SKO

Driver in serious but stable condition after collision on A47 at Guyhirn

A driver was airlifted to hospital after a collision on the A47 at Guyhirn. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I can’t explain how bad it is’ - Wisbech woman shares photos of where she is stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears

Wisbech woman shares photos of where she is stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears. Picture: CESCA NICOLE

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Chinese take-over of Wisbech Grammar School will see ‘brand’ expand into mainland China with kindergartens, schools and learning centres

Chris Staley (right) the head of Wisbech Grammar School has unveiled proposals that will see the school move to new governance with Chinese backed Access Education running the school whilst the trustees form a new charity to look after the school and buildings. Picture: ARCHANT

‘I can’t explain how bad it is’ - Wisbech woman shares photos of where she is stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears

Wisbech woman shares photos of where she is stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears. Picture: CESCA NICOLE

INTERVIEW: Brexit is here – so, what next for our MEPs?

Brexit Day is here after more than three years have passed since the UK voted to leave the EU. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

NE Cambs MP and Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay takes the train to Sunderland, prepares for Downing Street party and ready to toast departure from Europe

Steve Barclay farewell speech to his department colleagues. Picture; STEVE BARCLAY/TWITTER

Fen cops praise residents after acting on intelligence in drugs arrest

A quantity of drugs and two BB guns were seized by police in the Wisbech area. Picture: FACEBOOK/FEN COPS
Drive 24