A giant 80-foot-long illegal fishing net has been seized by the Environment Agency after it was discovered in a Fenland river.

The net stretched across the entire width of the coronation channel of the River Welland and offenders would have had to risk their lives to set it up.

They would have needed to negotiate a dangerous derelict railway bridge to install the gill net which was reported by a member of the public.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency (EA) said: “People shouldn’t think they can take advantage of current circumstances to get away with fishing illegally.

“We’re still patrolling to protect fish and the environment, making sure we’re following the government’s coronavirus guidelines.

“While the majority of anglers follow the rules, those who don’t are putting the future of the sport at risk and cheating their fellow participants.

“Not only that, if we catch you, you could face a fine of up to £2,500 and a criminal record.”

Luckily, no fish were caught up in the net before it was fully removed by the agency.

Anyone who suspects illegal fishing or other environmental incidents should report it to the EA’s 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.