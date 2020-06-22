Advanced search

Giant 80-foot-long illegal fishing net seized in Fens by Environment Agency

PUBLISHED: 17:11 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 22 June 2020

The Environment Agency seized a giant 80-foot-long illegal fishing net from the River Welland in Spalding. Picture: Supplied/Environment Agency

The Environment Agency seized a giant 80-foot-long illegal fishing net from the River Welland in Spalding. Picture: Supplied/Environment Agency

Environment Agency

A giant 80-foot-long illegal fishing net has been seized by the Environment Agency after it was discovered in a Fenland river.

The net stretched across the entire width of the coronation channel of the River Welland and offenders would have had to risk their lives to set it up.

They would have needed to negotiate a dangerous derelict railway bridge to install the gill net which was reported by a member of the public.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency (EA) said: “People shouldn’t think they can take advantage of current circumstances to get away with fishing illegally.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re still patrolling to protect fish and the environment, making sure we’re following the government’s coronavirus guidelines.

“While the majority of anglers follow the rules, those who don’t are putting the future of the sport at risk and cheating their fellow participants.

“Not only that, if we catch you, you could face a fine of up to £2,500 and a criminal record.”

Luckily, no fish were caught up in the net before it was fully removed by the agency.

Anyone who suspects illegal fishing or other environmental incidents should report it to the EA’s 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

