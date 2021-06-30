News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Chip shop to close early for staff to watch Euro 2020 England vs Ukraine

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:13 PM June 30, 2021   
The Jolly Fryer in Wisbech is closing its doors an hour early on Saturday (July 3)

The Jolly Fryer in Wisbech is closing its doors an hour early on Saturday (July 3) for staff to watch the England vs Ukraine Euro 2020 football match. - Credit: Facebook - The Jolly Fryer

One of Fenland’s fish and chip shops is allowing staff to clock off early on Saturday afternoon to watch England play in the Euro 2020 quarter-final.   

The Jolly Fryer in Wisbech is closing its doors an hour early on Saturday (July 3) to give its staff the chance to make it home in time for kick-off.   

The popular takeaway is normally open until 8pm on Saturdays, but this week management have decided to do things a little differently ahead of the England vs Ukraine game.  

In a statement on social media, they said: “This [the closure] is to enable our staff to be able to clean up and get home in time to watch England in the Euro 2020 quarter final.   

“We are still running on a takeaway only basis and are currently frying new potatoes.”   

The takeaway has also left a polite reminder of their opening times for this week in a post on their Facebook page.  

Is your boss letting you leave early to watch the big game on Saturday? Where do you plan to watch the match? Email: katie.woodcock@archant.co.uk   

