Published: 3:13 PM June 30, 2021

One of Fenland’s fish and chip shops is allowing staff to clock off early on Saturday afternoon to watch England play in the Euro 2020 quarter-final.

The Jolly Fryer in Wisbech is closing its doors an hour early on Saturday (July 3) to give its staff the chance to make it home in time for kick-off.

The popular takeaway is normally open until 8pm on Saturdays, but this week management have decided to do things a little differently ahead of the England vs Ukraine game.

In a statement on social media, they said: “This [the closure] is to enable our staff to be able to clean up and get home in time to watch England in the Euro 2020 quarter final.

“We are still running on a takeaway only basis and are currently frying new potatoes.”

The takeaway has also left a polite reminder of their opening times for this week in a post on their Facebook page.

