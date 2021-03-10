Video

Published: 4:44 PM March 10, 2021 Updated: 4:45 PM March 10, 2021

Seven-year-old Lexi Gibson from Emneth became a TikTok star overnight after her dance video was watched more than 1.7million times. - Credit: TikTok/ joannegibson90

A young budding dancer has become an internet sensation overnight after a video she posted on social media site TikTok reached over 1.7million views.

Seven-year-old Lexi Gibson from Emneth posted the video just four days ago with her from her mum Joanne and has since gone viral around the world.

The Elm CofE Primary School pupil and LJ’s Dance Academy student danced to the song ‘Down’ by Jay Sean and received ‘likes’ by over 240,000 people.

Joanne said: “She is always making TikToks and always dancing around the house, but for some reason this one just took off.

“It was in fact removed at one point when it hit 40,000 views and after it was reinstated the video had hit 1,000,000 views by midnight on Monday (March 8).

“She started following dancer Nathan on TikTok as she loves the songs he dances to and loved the Jay Sean song and it went from there.

“It’s been shared over 1,240 times and liked over 240,000 times and just hit 1.7million views.”

To follow Lexi’s dancing TikTok, visit: www.tiktok.com/@joannegibson90