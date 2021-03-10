News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Video

Seven-year-old Lexi becomes TikTok dance star overnight

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:44 PM March 10, 2021    Updated: 4:45 PM March 10, 2021
Seven-year-old Lexi Gibson from Emneth became a TikTok star overnight after her dance video was watched more than 1.7million times. 

Seven-year-old Lexi Gibson from Emneth became a TikTok star overnight after her dance video was watched more than 1.7million times. - Credit: TikTok/ joannegibson90 

A young budding dancer has become an internet sensation overnight after a video she posted on social media site TikTok reached over 1.7million views.  

@joannegibson90

##duet with @nathankirby_ ##dancer ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##foryourpage ##trending ##trend

♬ down - tori shapiro

Seven-year-old Lexi Gibson from Emneth posted the video just four days ago with her from her mum Joanne and has since gone viral around the world.  

The Elm CofE Primary School pupil and LJ’s Dance Academy student danced to the song ‘Down’ by Jay Sean and received ‘likes’ by over 240,000 people.  

Joanne said: “She is always making TikToks and always dancing around the house, but for some reason this one just took off. 

Seven-year-old Lexi Gibson from Emneth became a TikTok star overnight after her dance video was watched more than 1.7million times. 

Seven-year-old Lexi Gibson from Emneth became a TikTok star overnight after her dance video was watched more than 1.7million times. - Credit: TikTok/ joannegibson90

“It was in fact removed at one point when it hit 40,000 views and after it was reinstated the video had hit 1,000,000 views by midnight on Monday (March 8).  

You may also want to watch:

“She started following dancer Nathan on TikTok as she loves the songs he dances to and loved the Jay Sean song and it went from there.  

“It’s been shared over 1,240 times and liked over 240,000 times and just hit 1.7million views.”  

To follow Lexi’s dancing TikTok, visit: www.tiktok.com/@joannegibson90  

Most Read

  1. 1 Appeal after theft of JCB Telehandler
  2. 2 Volunteers clean up 65 bags of rubbish after ‘unrelenting’ fly-tipping
  3. 3 Woman finds two men in balaclavas breaking into her home
  1. 4 Seven-year-old Lexi becomes TikTok dance star overnight
  2. 5 Uninsured driver crashes outside police station in front of officers
  3. 6 Town's hidden vaults, cells and crypts brought to life in 3D virtual tour
  4. 7 Police accuse Wisbech mayor and pub landlord of 'insulting disregard' to licensing objectives
  5. 8 Man wanted by police following surge of catalytic convertor thefts
  6. 9 Walking 370 miles raises £210 for school's foodbank
  7. 10 Jail for sex offender who went abroad and missed his appointments
Social Networks
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cllr Aigars Balsevics, the mayor of Wisbech, arriving today at his pub, The Angel. He faces a licens

Opinion

LETTER: High Covid rates in Wisbech and 'sceptic' councillors?

Reader Wisbech Standard

Logo Icon
The Stortebeker towers over the Sandal. The former is the biggest ship to berth in Wisbech in the last five years.

Port of Wisbech continues to defy the trend with 'remarkable' turnout

Darren Green

Logo Icon
David Price, 70, was brutally attacked in Didlington, near Mundford

'He absolutely pummeled me' - Man, 70, describes vicious attack

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
A yellow and black JCB 008 mini digger similar to the one pictured was stolen from a site on Church Road in Emneth on March 3. Picture: 

Norfolk Police

Mini digger worth around £14,000 stolen from building site overnight

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus