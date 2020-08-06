Watch the moment ‘PC Crow’ is shoved in car and stolen from Fen home
PUBLISHED: 15:07 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 06 August 2020
Archant
The shocking moment a family’s entry for a village scarecrow competition was stolen outside their home in broad daylight has been caught on camera.
The Bryant family’s ‘PC Crow’ was taken from in front of their house in Terrington Close, Emneth and shoved in the back of a small white car.
Lucy Bryant says her children, aged three and five, are “very upset” after their entry was kidnapped – luckily the entire operation was caught on CCTV.
Taking to social media, Ms Bryant released the footage and asked for help identifying the “nasty vile person” who stole their faux police officer.
She said: “At around 7.30pm on Tuesday, August 4, I had a knock at the door from a neighbour informing us that someone had just taken out scarecrow.
“When my partner got home from work around 8, he checked CCTV which confirmed it had just been stolen by a bloke in a white van.
“I instantly shared it to Facebook and started getting so many people write to me with sightings of the van.”
Becoming increasingly worried about what someone could do with a realistic police costume, complete with all the accessories, Ms Bryant called the police.
She added: “We had reported it to 101 as we didn’t want the costume in the wrong hands and anyone try impersonating a police man.
“My partner went out looking to see if he could find the van, which eventually he did and the police then came.
“The driver apparently tried to make out he had found the scarecrow, but we obviously had the proof that he took it in a daylight robbery!
“His car was reportedly seized for no insurance! So, at the end of the day the fake scarecrow helped get him off the road.”
Although the family have, unfortunately, lost PC Crow for good, they are still keeping up the spirits of their fellow villagers also taking part in the contest.
Ms Bryant added: “Unfortunately, PC Crow was beyond repair so he will not be returning. Good luck with the competition everyone, your scarecrows are all fabulous.
“The thief was caught red handed and at the end of the day, every cloud has a silver lining as PC Crow highly assisted Cambs police. RIP PC Crow, you died a hero.”
