PUBLISHED: 15:07 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 06 August 2020

Caught on camera! An entry for the Emneth village scarecrow competition was stolen in broad daylight on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Lucy Bryant

The shocking moment a family’s entry for a village scarecrow competition was stolen outside their home in broad daylight has been caught on camera.

Watching the village! Picture: Lucy BryantWatching the village! Picture: Lucy Bryant

The Bryant family’s ‘PC Crow’ was taken from in front of their house in Terrington Close, Emneth and shoved in the back of a small white car.

Lucy Bryant says her children, aged three and five, are “very upset” after their entry was kidnapped – luckily the entire operation was caught on CCTV.

Taking to social media, Ms Bryant released the footage and asked for help identifying the “nasty vile person” who stole their faux police officer.

One of Lucy Bryant's children with PC Crow. Picture: Lucy BryantOne of Lucy Bryant's children with PC Crow. Picture: Lucy Bryant

She said: “At around 7.30pm on Tuesday, August 4, I had a knock at the door from a neighbour informing us that someone had just taken out scarecrow.

“When my partner got home from work around 8, he checked CCTV which confirmed it had just been stolen by a bloke in a white van.

“I instantly shared it to Facebook and started getting so many people write to me with sightings of the van.”

PC Crow is thrown into the back of the Vauxhall Corsa. Picture: Lucy BryantPC Crow is thrown into the back of the Vauxhall Corsa. Picture: Lucy Bryant

Becoming increasingly worried about what someone could do with a realistic police costume, complete with all the accessories, Ms Bryant called the police.

She added: “We had reported it to 101 as we didn’t want the costume in the wrong hands and anyone try impersonating a police man.

“My partner went out looking to see if he could find the van, which eventually he did and the police then came.

Caught on camera! PC Crow being picked up. Picture: Lucy BryantCaught on camera! PC Crow being picked up. Picture: Lucy Bryant

“The driver apparently tried to make out he had found the scarecrow, but we obviously had the proof that he took it in a daylight robbery!

“His car was reportedly seized for no insurance! So, at the end of the day the fake scarecrow helped get him off the road.”

Although the family have, unfortunately, lost PC Crow for good, they are still keeping up the spirits of their fellow villagers also taking part in the contest.

In prime position, PC Crow outside the Bryant family home. Picture: Lucy BryantIn prime position, PC Crow outside the Bryant family home. Picture: Lucy Bryant

Ms Bryant added: “Unfortunately, PC Crow was beyond repair so he will not be returning. Good luck with the competition everyone, your scarecrows are all fabulous.

“The thief was caught red handed and at the end of the day, every cloud has a silver lining as PC Crow highly assisted Cambs police. RIP PC Crow, you died a hero.”

Murder investigation finds Ricardas Puisys ALIVE in Fenland after four years missing

Suspected murder victim Ricardas Puisys has been found alive in Wisbech, police have revealed. Picture: Archant/Archive

Where to eat out for half price in Wisbech throughout August

Restaurants, pubs and cafes across Wisbech and its surrounding villages have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative, which starts today (August 3).

‘I’m late for work’ says ‘Fake Taxi’-branded Renault Clio driver after speeding 60mph through 40-zone

The Fake Taxi-branded Renault Clio was seized after the driver clocked 60mph in a 40-zone, was driving on a provisional license and had no L plates of supervision. Picture: Policing Fenland

Strong smell leads police to outdoor cannabis find

Police found 11 cannabis plants being grown outdoors while on patrol at Elloe Bank, Wisbech. Pictures: Policing Fenland

‘I don’t know if my customers will come back’: Coronavirus takes devastating effect on mum-of-two’s business

Mum-of-two Amy Baker (pictured) is fighting to keep her small Wisbech business alive amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

