Emma chosen to play for England in world championships in South Africa

PUBLISHED: 10:29 06 February 2019

Emma Linnett, of Thomas Clarkson Academy sixth form has been selected for England’s under-21s nets squad. Nets is a version of netball that’s faster, often with fewer players and is played within nets so it’s non-stop. Emma is off to South Africa this summer for the World Indoor Netball Championships.Picture: TCA

A Thomas Clarkson Academy student will travel to South Africa this summer for the World Indoor Netball Championships after being selected for England’s under-21s nets squad.

Emma Linnett was one of 14 players from across the country to be chosen for the squad after training and playing for England Nets last year. The Year 12 student said: “When I first found out, I was in shock. It was a really good feeling - being 16 and getting into the under-21s squad.

“My family were really pleased when I told them and I’m looking forward to going to South Africa. I’ve never been anywhere like that before.

“I’ve only been playing Nets since I went for the trial last year. You have to adapt your game.

“As part of the training, they’ve given me suggestions to help me improve, like strengthening exercises to help my core and running exercises to improve my fitness and speed.”

Nets, which was previously known as Indoor Netball, is a version of netball that is fast, highly tactical and is played within nets.

It can be five, six or seven-a-side.

Amy Anderson, second in department for PE at Thomas Clarkson Academy, said: “I am ever so proud of Emma and her achievement in netball. She plays for her local club Rookies and umpires too.

“Emma studies BTEC Sport Level 3 at TCA and always puts in 100 per cent commitment to her studies, so to be playing elite level sport alongside this is an incredible feat for Emma – well done!

“Younger students at TCA look up to Emma and aspire to be like her.”

Emma has been training with England Nets once a month in Birmingham, as well as playing for Rookies Netball Club, the county league and representing the region.

She found out just before Christmas that she’d made the squad and would be travelling to South Africa, but had to keep the news under wraps until the official announcement from England Netball was made.

Emma was part of the squad which competed in the Red Bull Switch Up tournament in London last autumn, with her team reaching the quarter final.

