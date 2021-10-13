Published: 4:42 PM October 13, 2021 Updated: 4:43 PM October 13, 2021

Emma Burt, Business Manager at Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech, ran the virtual London Marathon in memory of her dad, Chris. - Credit: Thomas Clarkson Academy

A business manager at a Wisbech school who ran the virtual London Marathon earlier this month has raised nearly £800 for charity in memory of her dad.

Emma Burt, who works at Thomas Clarkson Academy, completed the 26.2-mile challenge in four hours and 33 minutes on Sunday October 3.

The money she has raised will be given to St Margaret’s Hospice Care, a charity which helped her family when her dad Chris was terminally ill with lung cancer.

For more than 40 years, St Margaret’s Hospice Care has been helping patients, families and carers across Somerset facing life-limiting illness.

Emma’s dad died in January this year at the age of 72.

You may also want to watch:

She said he'd been able to stay at home throughout his illness because of the help he and her mum Jean received from St Margaret’s Hospice, near their Somerset home.

“Unfortunately, because of Covid restrictions at the time of his death, we weren’t able to celebrate his life and allow people to pay their respects in the way we know many local people would have,” she said.

Emma completed the virtual London Marathon with her friends Kev and Emma Lane.

Emma Burt, Business Manager at Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech, ran the virtual London Marathon in memory of her dad, Chris. - Credit: Thomas Clarkson Academy

All three ran in Bridgwater, mostly along the canal route to Taunton which is the path Emma’s dad used to complete an annual sponsored walk with football teams he used to manage.

Together they have raised £790 so far.

“Kev lost his mum to cancer 25 years ago this year. They have known my parents for a long time and wanted to support the run and help raise money,” said Emma.

“Their son Cameron cycled the whole distance and kept us supplied with water, Lucozade and sweets.”

Emma has been a keen runner from an early age.

She’s completed the Great Eastern Run in Peterborough twice, the Rat Race at Burghley Park, Stamford and the Moonwalk in London four times (a 26.2-mile overnight walk).

Staff and students at Thomas Clarkson Academy have been supporting Emma, who joined the team in 2015 and went straight back to her desk the day after completing the virtual London Marathon.

Donations to Emma’s charity can still be made via the Virgin Money giving website – search for ChrisBurtBridgwater.