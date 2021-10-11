Published: 3:43 PM October 11, 2021 Updated: 3:44 PM October 11, 2021

15-year-old Emily Rice from Gorefield has been shortlisted for the 'young person of the year award' for personal achievement at Young Kennel Club (YKC). - Credit: Nikki Rice

A young dog enthusiast has been shortlisted for the ‘young person of the year award’ for personal achievement at Young Kennel Club (YKC).

Emily Rice, from Gorefield, is one of two nominees for the category that celebrates young people who have overcome personal challenges with their dog.

Emily’s mum, Nikki Rice said: “After a difficult year, Emily has made huge strides with her mental health thanks to the help and support from professionals and headed back to school with an assistance dog.

“Emily is now helping others by spreading awareness of mental health challenges and suicide, proving to be an inspiration for not only everything she’s overcome, but also for others.”

The YKC young person of the year award is split into five categories.

Votes could help Emily win the overall YKC young person of the year award which will be announced at London Excel on November 20 this year.

You can vote for Emily here.