Published: 10:31 PM October 18, 2021

Picture letter of the week

I took it recently after a down pour.

The photo was taken just off the A10 north of Littleport.

DAVID MEACOCK



What ‘mugs’ planners can be

It is so typical of East Cambs District Council/planners trying to nit-pick and make any excuse for this ‘mug’ not to be given planning permission.

As for visitors being attracted to Ely, I presume they come to see the rubbish, litter and chewing gum that now pervades places like ‘Red Square’, Market Street and High Street, or do they come to see all the charity shops and coffee shops as apart from the cathedral there is little else?

If the council had their heads screwed on this could become a tourist attraction.

The statement ‘neither enhances nor preserves the special character of the City of Ely Conservation area’, I would rather see this ‘mug’ than walk through the detritus and scruffiness that has become Ely centre.



MARGOT DARBY

Haddenham

Finally legion can get together

There will be an AGM of the City of Ely Royal British Legion at 7.30-pm October 26 at the Town House Public House, Market Street, Ely.

Our first branch meeting for 19 months will follow.

After this extended break from our normal schedule of meetings, we look forward to welcoming all current and potential branch members.

If any member wishes to stand for election into one of the committee posts, please do get in contact prior to the meeting.

For further information, apologies or to enquire about standing for a post on the committee, please contact either the branch secretary (cityofely.secretary@rbl.community) or the branch chairman; Dave Martin (cityofelychairman@rbl.community)."



BRIAN CRABTREE

City of Ely Royal British Legion Branch Secretary





Online support for arthritis

Cambridgeshire Versus Arthritis Online Support Group gatherings will start in November.

Meetings will be monthly via Microsoft Teams on the second Tuesday of each month from 5-30—6-30pm.

Sessions will offer peer support, the opportunity to chat to others, share ideas and tips on self-management and gain information.

For invite and further details please contact details Chris Preston 07834418472 email c.preston@versusarthritis.org.

CHRIS PRESTON

Amnesty week of action

Amnesty International has just completed a Week of Action to highlight that human rights in the UK are under threat from three pieces of legislation currently before parliament.

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill undermines the right to protest, gives the police and government ministers power to ban or limit peaceful demonstrations and extends police powers.

If the Bill is passed in its current form, it would make many protests illegal and criminalise activities previously viewed as part of democracy.

The Nationality and Borders Bill undermines the right to asylum, violates the international Refugee Convention and criminalises people who are simply trying to reach a place of safety.

If the Bill is passed in its current form, this would mean that vulnerable Afghans who manage to reach our shores would be imprisoned for up to four years. Also, if the RNLI tried to save them from a sinking boat, they too would be penalised.

The Judicial Review and Courts Bill undermines the government’s accountability and could enable public authorities to get away with unlawful activity.

If the Bill is passed in its current form, judges can find that government actions are unlawful, but this will not invalidate the actions themselves. Thus, the prorogation of parliament, deemed unlawful, would have stood.

The Human Rights Act is also being reviewed. But the Act has been crucial for some of the biggest justice fights over the past 30 years – for example, Hillsborough and the Mid Staffs hospital deaths.

If you are concerned about this attack on your rights, please contact your local MP.

ALISON MORRIS

Ely Group of Amnesty International





Pleased to welcome Wicken volunteer



Ely Northwold WI were delighted to welcome Tony Winchester a Wicken Fen Volunteer to speak at the October meeting.

Tony gave an illustrated talk beginning with an overview of the Fen and the vision for the future. He then went on to tell us about a day in the life of a Volunteer whose sphere is the Konik Ponies and Highland Cattle living on the Fen.

Tony shared the highs and lows of his role and his obvious enthusiasm for what he does at Wicken Fen shone throughout his talk.



The next meeting will be on November 10 when the speaker will be Sarah Cross talking about her work with MSF in Bangladesh.

For further information contact Rosemary Green email: rosemary.green5@talktalk.net

ROSEMARY GREEN







CLT invites young people to name new road.

The Stretham and Wilburton Community Land Trust have invited the young people who attend Stretham Youth Centre to name a new road.

The invitation is carrying on a from a project the village youth centre started in 2014 in order to create a welcome pack for the new residents of the village, which was funded by the parish council.

The project captured the past, present and future village stories to help integrate new residents into the existing village.

It aimed to help the community be inclusive, tolerant and creative whilst fully involving young people in the future expansion of the village, while provided useful information for the new Manor Farm residents

As part of the project the young people put forward suggestions for names for the new roads on the estate and were delighted when four of the names were used:

Dockey Court because of the old fen term ‘dockey’ and to remind people we are a fen village.

Poachers Way because there is a history of poachers being active where the new houses were built.

Feast Green because the Feast is a important tradition in the village that has been running on the third weekend in May since 1877 and is a very popular event with the children and young people of the village.

The new road name being put forward by the young people is Blackberry Way. The name has been chosen because the new houses are being built by a footpath that is a popular spot for families and children to go black berrying.

Stretham Parish Council approved the name at its meeting on October 5th.





STRETHAM YOUTH CENTRE





Make a date for Hiam events

Hiam Sports & Social Club

October 21 and every Thursday there is a tea dance from 2-4.30pm with Alan & Val playing CDs.

Entry costs £4 and includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

Bingo on the same dates with eyes down at 8pm.

On Saturday October 23 from 7.30-10.30pm, there will be a ballroom and sequence dance with Chris Powell.

Entry is £5.50 for members and £7 for non-members.

Evidence of vaccination needed for entry.

YVONNE JERROLD



PHOTOS WELCOME FROM YOUNG PEOPLE

The City of Ely Council are proud to present a competition for young photographers.

What does Ely mean to you?

We have four age group categories in line with the schools’ key stages, and the photographs can be taken on any device. All images need to be emailed to christine.whelan@cityofelycouncil.org.uk with the entry form.

Permission must be obtained by parents or guardians to enter the competition.

The terms and conditions and entry form can be obtained via the City of Ely Council website or by emailing christine.whelan@cityofelycouncil.org.uk

The aim of the competition is to ask the young photographers to tell us what they see when they think of Ely.

As a keen photographer myself, I came up with the idea to run this competition to engage the thoughts and feelings of what the youth of Ely thought about their city and how they viewed it.’

Members of the Ely Photographic Club have agreed to judge the competition and a prize will be given to the winner.

The competition will run until the end of November with details of the terms and conditions and entry form on the Council’s website. https://www.cityofelycouncil.org.uk/news/

We would welcome any leaders of any of the Ely Youth groups to get in touch with us as we would like to expand the working group as part of our engagement with every youth organisation in the city.

Please email the clerk or chair of the youth working group for details of the meetings.

CHRISTINE WHELAN