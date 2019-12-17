Advanced search

Historic Ely House in Wisbech is sold at auction for £147,000

PUBLISHED: 14:41 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 17 December 2019

Wisbechs historic Ely House is closed off ahead of court order. It has now been sold at auction. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL/ CHRIS BISHOP

Vandal-stricken Ely House in Wisbech has been sold at auction for £147,000 - around £17,000 above the guide price.

The six-bedroom home, which dates back to the early 17th century, went under the hammer yesterday (December 16) with London-based auctioneers Barnard Marcus.

The guide price it had been estimated to sell for was £130,000.

The property is said to be one of the oldest in the town, but has been subject to squatters, flytipping and fires over the past year.

A closure order was eventually served in August - which was extended to the New Year.

Peterborough Magistrates were satisfied that it was necessary to extend the order to prevent recurrence of disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour.

The Grade II listed building in Lynn Road has is being sold at the request of the asset managers having been repossessed from its owners.

