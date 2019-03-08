Advanced search

Cyclist at Elm seriously injured - with multiple broken bones - after collision involving 4x4 that failed to stop

PUBLISHED: 13:01 10 June 2019

Police are investigating a suspected hit and run at Elm in which a cyclist received serious injuries. His daughter has appealed for witnesses to come forward. Picture; STOCK

Police are investigating a suspected hit and run at Elm in which a cyclist received serious injuries. His daughter has appealed for witnesses to come forward. Picture; STOCK

Archant

A cyclist received serious injuries - including multiple broken bones - when he was struck by a 4x4 in Elm that failed to stop.

His daughter has appealed through social media for help in trying to find the driver responsible.

One woman who saw the incident posted to Facebook: "I witnessed this! It was so shocking to see the bike being dragged like that.

"I'm so glad he is alive. I wish I'd thought to take the number plate but was in so much shock."

The hit and run happened at around 5.10pm last Thursday (June 6) and the daughter said "everyone's help" was needed to find the driver of the 4x4.

"We need everyone's help," she said. "Please share the hell out of this. My dad was run over by a 4x4 at Elm near Wisbech.

"It didn't stop and ran completely over him breaking his legs, arm, shoulder and ribs plus other injuries.

"He is lucky to be alive. The vehicle dragged his bike for about 200 yards under the vehicle."

She added: "If anyone knows anyone with a front end or underside damaged 4x4 contact Norfolk Police ASAP."

The witness added that she believes the vehicle was "a silver pick up style 4x4".

Norfolk Police have been contacted for comment.

