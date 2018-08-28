REVIEW: ‘It was no wonder Ely Cathedral was packed for Christmas concert’

Paul Trepte directed the Christmas concert at Ely Cathedral. Archant

A Christmas concert in Ely Cathedral is a wonderful experience that few other places can match.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The magnificence of the building, the first rate singing by the choirs and a famous actress giving a taste of West End musicals produced an evening of joy and splendour.

The programme included favourite carols that we all know and love, many of which delighted the audience by providing an opportunity to participate.

One of the key attractions was the appearance of famous actress and singer, Ruthie Henshall.

Some of the most memorable songs she sang included ‘From both sides now’ by Joni Mitchell, Gershwin’s ‘Someone to Watch over Me’ and ‘Santa Baby’ by Joan Javits and Philip Springer.

Among the highlights sung by Ely Cathedral Choir directed by Paul Trepte were ‘We Need a Little Christmas’ by Jeremy Herman, ‘Up! good Christen Folk and Listen’ harmony by G.R. Woodward, and ‘What sweeter Music’ by Richard Rodney Bennett.

From time to time, Ely Imps, also directed by Paul Trepte, joined the Ely Cathedral Choir and their special moment was noticeable in ‘Masters in this Hall’ arranged by David Willcocks. The choirs’ voices rang out in the Cathedral adding vigour and excitement to events.

The accompanists: Edmund Aldhouse and Paul Schofield gave splendid support.

In between the music, a number of interesting readings were read. One of the most amusing was an extract from ‘Shirley Valentine’ read by David Blair, when Brian did not do what he was supposed to in a nativity play.

The event was in aid of the Cathedral and Soldiers, Sailors and Airforce Association (SSAFA) and was supported by The Cambridgeshire Freemasons.

The evening was made even more enjoyable with the mulled wine served at the interval.

This was indeed a magnificent concert. It was no wonder the Cathedral was packed.

For information about future events contact www.elycathedral.org