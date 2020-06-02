Advanced search

McDonald’s restaurants closed due to coronavirus could reopen for drive-thru tomorrow

PUBLISHED: 13:28 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:28 02 June 2020

Wisbech and Ely McDonald’s restaurants could reopen tomorrow after closing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Terry Harris

McDonald’s restaurants in Wisbech and Ely forced shut due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could reopen tomorrow for drive-thru.

Fastfood fans could be in for a treat tomorrow as all McDonald’s drive-thrus across the UK and Ireland are set to reopen by Thursday, June 4.

Six of the chain’s Peterborough restaurants have already reopened and the only ones left behind are the Cromwell Road and Ely Leisure Village stores in the Fens.

Paul Pomroy, chief executive officer of McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: “Moving in step with government guidelines, we plan to reopen all our drive-thrus by early June.

“There has been an incredible response to news of our reopening and we know many of you are eager for us to extend our reopening plans at a faster pace.

“The wellbeing of our employees, suppliers and delivery partners’ couriers is my top priority and we will only extend our plans at a pace that enables us to create a safe working environment for our teams.

There will be a maximum spend in place, with a limit of £25 per order, while reduced hours, 11am to 10pm, will be implemented. McDonalds breakfast will not be returning.

Mr Pomroy added: “In line with government guidance, next week we will begin the next phase of reopening a further 30 pilot restaurants in the UK and Ireland, offering service through the Drive-Thru lane from May 20.

“We will keep the restaurant locator on our website updated as our Drive Thrus reopen over the coming weeks.”

