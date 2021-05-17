Published: 12:15 PM May 17, 2021 Updated: 12:23 PM May 17, 2021

Daisy Edwards has already smashed her fundraising target for the Little Princess Trust, whom she will donate 30cm of her hair to. - Credit: GoFundMe/Choel Edwards

A seven-year-old girl who has already smashed her target ahead of her charity haircut is “overwhelmed” with the reaction she has received so far.

For the first time, Daisy Hawkins of Elm will take to the chair on Saturday, May 22 and donate 30cm of her hair to the Little Princess Trust, while simultaneously raising funds for the charity.

Since a GoFundMe page was launched on May 14, Daisy has raised over £100 and although she has no set target in mind, she could not be happier with the feedback to date.

“Daisy has decided that she would like to donate her hair because not every little girl is as lucky as she is,” Choel Edwards, Daisy’s mum, said.

“We have no set goal, but we’re just looking for as much support and awareness as possible to support her and this wonderful charity.

You may also want to watch:

“We are so overwhelmed with the reaction so far; Daisy has been refreshing the page all weekend and beams when she sees a new donation!”

Daisy’s haircut will take place at the All About You hair and beauty salon in Wisbech.

To donate, visit Daisy’s GoFundMe page at: https://bit.ly/3eQmssX.