Schoolchildren have the chance to hone footballing skils thanks to Premier League initiative

PUBLISHED: 17:08 08 July 2019

Pupils at the Elm CoE Primary Academy will aim to hone their footballing skills ahead of the new season after receiving a Premier League Primary Stars equipment pack recently. Picture: HEATHER McKENNA

Pupils from Elm C of E Primary Academy will be looking to hone their footballing skills for the new season after receiving a free Premier League Primary Stars equipment pack.

The equipment pack was awarded to the school following Mrs Heather McKenna's successful application for this year's Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment Scheme, which is delivered by the Football Foundation.

Stocked full of items including Nike match footballs, training bibs and numbered and lettered floor markers, the equipment pack will aid teacher delivery of active lessons across the curriculum.

Pupils in the Magpies class at Elm C of E Academy said: "The equipment is brilliant! We can practise our skills and play football at lunchtimes too."

Nick Perchard, head of community at the Premier League, said: "We hope that coupled with the free downloadable online resources, we can inspire children to do their best in the classroom and on the sports field."

The scheme is part of the Premier League Primary Stars education programme, which uses the appeal of Premier League and other professional football clubs to inspire children at primary schools across England and Wales to learn, be active and develop important life skills.

