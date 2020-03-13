Elgood's Brewery garden and visitor centre closes amid coronavirus pandemic

The garden and visitor centre at Elgood's Brewery in Wisbech is closed until the end of April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It is expected to re-open on Thursday April 30 with all future functions and events planned to go ahead as normal.

A post on the Elgoods Brewery Facebook page reads: 'We have taken the decision to close the garden and visitor centre to visitors for a while. Sorry folks, but we will be open again soon.'

'Due to the current situation with the virus outbreak, we have reluctantly decided to close our premises to visitors with immediate effect.

'All being well, the garden and visitor centre will re-open on Thursday April 30 and we are helpful that all future functions and events will go ahead as planned.

'We apologise for any inconvenience or disappointment this may cause and look forward to re-opening our gates to visitors old and new in the very near future.'

For more information and inquiries call 01945 583160 or email info@elgoods-brewery.co.uk