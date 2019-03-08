Jazz in the Garden returns to Elgood's Brewery this Father's Day

Elgood's Brewery Garden will once again be the venue for the Fathers' Day Jazz event organised by Dave & Sheila Dyer on Sunday June 16. Archant

Elgood's Brewery Garden will once again be the venue for the Fathers' Day Jazz event organised by Dave & Sheila Dyer on Sunday June 16.

Music will again be provided by the Peter Rudeforth Jazz Band, led by Peter Rudeforth on trumpet, flugle and vocals.

The concert will also feature Julian Stringle on clarinet and sax, Andy Flaxman on trombone, Sandy Burnett on bass and John Elmer on drums.

You may also want to watch:

The licensed bar will be open offering tea, coffee and cakes as well as a selection of Elgood's award-winning beers. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own picnics and chairs.

Entry is £10 on the door (accompanied children under the age of 12 get in free). Doors open at 11am and music starts at 1pm.

During the afternoon, there will be a raffle in support of local charities.

For more information, contact Dave Dyer on 01945 588325 or email davedyer24@gmail.com.