Advanced search

Elderly woman hospitalised after handbag snatch

PUBLISHED: 15:04 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 04 March 2020

A 76-year-old woman was left hospitalised after two men stole her handbag in Elizabeth Terrace, Wisbech. Police are now appealing for witnesses. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A 76-year-old woman was left hospitalised after two men stole her handbag in Elizabeth Terrace, Wisbech. Police are now appealing for witnesses. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Archant

A 76-year-old woman was left hospitalised after two men stole her handbag in Wisbech.

Police were called to the robbery in Elizabeth Terrace at about 5.30pm on Monday night (March 2).

The men, who ran towards the fire station in Churchill Road, are both described as white, one with short blond hair and wearing a light purple jumper.

You may also want to watch:

The victim suffered minor injuries but is receiving hospital treatment.

DS Shish Thind said: "We have had several reports already and enquiries are ongoing to identify who is responsible.

"Extra patrols are in place as a precaution and the victim's welfare is being looked after. If anyone saw the suspects or witnessed the crime please come forward."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 387 of 2 March or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

New station in town centre, half hourly services to March but £200m likely to be cost of re-opening seven-mile Wisbech to March rail line

This special excursion train on September 23 1978 was the first passenger train to leave the old Wisbech Station for ten years. The seven mile stretch of rail will cost £200m to re-instate says a new report out this week. Picture; ARCHIVE/ARCHANT

Fenland cops praised as Wisbech teenager, 17, handed court order

A teenager was handed a criminal behaviour order after causing anti-social behaviour in the Wisbech area. Picture: UnSplash

‘We head ‘em up, move ‘em out’: Cambs Cops round up loose horses caught roaming the Fens

Howdy partner! Cambs Cops round up loose horses who made their way to Redmoor Lane in Wisbech. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Van forced off the road in high winds in the Fens - driver escapes injury

Lucky escape for van driver after he leaves the road and overturns in high winds near Ramsey. Picture; POLICE

Most Read

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

New station in town centre, half hourly services to March but £200m likely to be cost of re-opening seven-mile Wisbech to March rail line

This special excursion train on September 23 1978 was the first passenger train to leave the old Wisbech Station for ten years. The seven mile stretch of rail will cost £200m to re-instate says a new report out this week. Picture; ARCHIVE/ARCHANT

Fenland cops praised as Wisbech teenager, 17, handed court order

A teenager was handed a criminal behaviour order after causing anti-social behaviour in the Wisbech area. Picture: UnSplash

‘We head ‘em up, move ‘em out’: Cambs Cops round up loose horses caught roaming the Fens

Howdy partner! Cambs Cops round up loose horses who made their way to Redmoor Lane in Wisbech. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Van forced off the road in high winds in the Fens - driver escapes injury

Lucky escape for van driver after he leaves the road and overturns in high winds near Ramsey. Picture; POLICE

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Elderly woman hospitalised after handbag snatch

A 76-year-old woman was left hospitalised after two men stole her handbag in Elizabeth Terrace, Wisbech. Police are now appealing for witnesses. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Wisbech incinerator campaign gains momentum - and how you can get involved

Campaigners launch fight against Wisbech incinerator at town rally. Picture: KIM TAYLOR

SWIMMING: Wisbech swimmers impress on home turf to win Patterns Trophy crown

Wisbech Red captains Oscar Smithee (left) and Esme Gilbert accepted the Patterns TransportTrophy from Wisbech Swimming Club vice-chairman Paul Eden. Picture: SIMON GILBERT

“We are fully prepared for Coronavirus” – top NHS doctor reassures Cambridge and Peterborough

“We are fully prepared for Coronavirus” – Dr Gary Howsam reassures Cambridge and Peterborough

Lucky escape after car ends up in water-filled ditch

A driver and their passenger had a lucky escape after their car ended up in a water-filled ditch at Bythorne Bank, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FENLAND
Drive 24