A 76-year-old woman was left hospitalised after two men stole her handbag in Wisbech.

Police were called to the robbery in Elizabeth Terrace at about 5.30pm on Monday night (March 2).

The men, who ran towards the fire station in Churchill Road, are both described as white, one with short blond hair and wearing a light purple jumper.

The victim suffered minor injuries but is receiving hospital treatment.

DS Shish Thind said: "We have had several reports already and enquiries are ongoing to identify who is responsible.

"Extra patrols are in place as a precaution and the victim's welfare is being looked after. If anyone saw the suspects or witnessed the crime please come forward."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 387 of 2 March or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.