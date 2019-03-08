Advanced search

Suspected thief withdraws £2,000 in cash from elderly woman's bank account after stealing her purse while she was shopping at Aldi in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 16:31 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 27 September 2019

Do you recognise this man pictured in these CCTV images? Police want to speak to him in connection with an incident of theft where a woman in her 70s had her purse stolen while shopping at Aldi in Sandyland, Wisbech. Picture: POLICE

A woman described how she was left feeling "anxious and vulnerable" after a thief robbed her and then withdrew £2,000 using bank cards he took from her purse.

The victim was enjoying time out shopping at the Aldi store in Sandyland when her purse was stolen.

Only later did she realise that two of her bank cards had been used to withdraw £2,000 in cash.

PC Lorna Yaxley said: "This incident has had a significant impact on the victim, leaving her feeling anxious and vulnerable."

Police have since been able to sift through CCTV images of the theft and today issued a photo of a suspect they would like to question in connection with the incident.

PC Yaxley said the woman was out shopping at Aldi at midday on September 9 when she realised her purse had been stolen.

"I'd urge anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV, or has information about this incident to contact us," said PC Yaxley.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has information, should call police on 101 quoting 35/64503/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

