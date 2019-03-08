Egg thrown at police officers while dealing with a man in possession of drugs in Wisbech

An egg was thrown at police officers while dealing with a man who had drugs on him in Wisbech.

The incident happened at Lynn Road park last night (August 27) and meant that one response unit had to be taken off 999 calls while officers got cleaned up.

It followed a separate incident in the town where a man was seen putting drugs into his underwear.

He was advised that he had been seen on CCTV and handed over the drugs.

Cambridgeshire Police said that enquires are ongoing in relation to both matters.