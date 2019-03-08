Jail for man after police find cannabis factory at his Wisbech home - the plants had a street value of £29,000 to £87,000

Edvinas Gulbinas, 29, who converted his Wisbech home into a cannabis factory, has been jailed. He was only caught when police went to his home about a separate matter. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Archant

A man who converted his Wisbech home into a cannabis factory growing plants with a street value of up to £87,000 has been jailed for two and a half years.

Edvinas Gulbinas, 29, converted his Wisbech home in Welbeck Road into a cannabis factory growing plants with a street value of up to £87,000. He was caught when police visited to speak to him about a separate investigation. Gulbinas has been jailed for two and a half years. Picture: POLICE. Edvinas Gulbinas, 29, converted his Wisbech home in Welbeck Road into a cannabis factory growing plants with a street value of up to £87,000. He was caught when police visited to speak to him about a separate investigation. Gulbinas has been jailed for two and a half years. Picture: POLICE.

Edvinas Gulbinas, 29, was caught growing the plants at the property in Welbeck Road when police visited to speak to him about a separate investigation.

The officers found 104 cannabis plants, later valued at between £29,000 and £87,000, being grown in four bedrooms and the garage.

Today (August 29) at Cambridge Crown Court Gulbinas was sentenced to 30 months in prison, having pleaded guilty to producing cannabis at a previous hearing.

DC John Bimson said: "We are committed to tackling the production and supply of drugs by bringing people before the courts.

"Those involved in the illegal drugs trade take advantage of people's addictions and exploit the vulnerable to make their money.

"Drugs can also be linked to other crimes such as serious street-based violence and burglary, both of which are force priorities."

If you suspect somebody is involved in drug dealing, report this to us online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.