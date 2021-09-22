College launches new course in bid to tackle staff shortage fears
- Credit: CWA
A college has welcomed its first students onto its new hospitality course in response to growing demand for staff in the sector.
Students on the level one hospitality course at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus were welcomed this week as the academic year begins.
Students will be able to develop their catering and hospitality skills through an on-campus catering service, which serves staff and students on a daily basis.
David Pomfret, chief executive and principal at CWA, said: “It’s important that we recognise the needs of the local community and work together with the hospitality sector to foster talent.
“We want to ensure our student chefs are highly-skilled and are meeting the needs of local and regional employers.”
The course was partly in response to an increased demand for staff in the hospitality sector, caused in part by the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit.
Most Read
- 1 Community group to review case of missing Terry McSpadden
- 2 'No excuse' not to publish costs says funeral director
- 3 ‘Enough is enough’ says MP at the scene of drink drive crash
- 4 ‘Literally brilliant’ says author during school visit
- 5 Sex offender caught with 76 of most serious child abuse photos
- 6 Bomb scare was a 'hoax' say police
- 7 Body found in Wisbech road
- 8 Jail for paedophile who booked hotel to abuse three children
- 9 MP the “most handsome and kindest member of the government’
- 10 Villagers team up to honour 'a real character'