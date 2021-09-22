Published: 1:11 PM September 22, 2021

Student Jake Hart is one who is studying hospitality at the College of West Anglia in Wisbech. - Credit: CWA

A college has welcomed its first students onto its new hospitality course in response to growing demand for staff in the sector.

Students on the level one hospitality course at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus were welcomed this week as the academic year begins.

Students will be able to develop their catering and hospitality skills through an on-campus catering service, which serves staff and students on a daily basis.

David Pomfret, chief executive and principal at CWA, said: “It’s important that we recognise the needs of the local community and work together with the hospitality sector to foster talent.

“We want to ensure our student chefs are highly-skilled and are meeting the needs of local and regional employers.”

The course was partly in response to an increased demand for staff in the hospitality sector, caused in part by the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit.