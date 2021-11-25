News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Education

Gallery

Students mark Diwali with stunning artwork for cultural project

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:28 PM November 25, 2021
Thomas Clarkson Academy with Diwali art

Students at Thomas Clarkson Academy have created artwork to mark this year's Diwali festival as part of a new partnership. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Students have teamed up with an Indian school to create a range of stunning artwork as part of a new partnership. 

Thomas Clarkson Academy (TCA) in Wisbech produced the artwork for a Rangoli, a traditional form of decoration to welcome guests, as part of this year’s Diwali festival. 

Preetha Raj, head of science at TCA said: “Our students made a beautiful Rangoli as part of learning more about traditions in India around the time of Diwali, which is an important festival in the Hindu calendar.” 

Thomas Clarkson Academy Diwali art

Students at Thomas Clarkson Academy have created artwork to mark this year's Diwali festival as part of a new partnership. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Thomas Clarkson Academy Diwali art

Students at Thomas Clarkson Academy have created artwork to mark this year's Diwali festival as part of a new partnership. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Different themes have been included in the curriculum as part of the Diwali project, such as the history of fireworks in science, to help students learn about different cultures.

The project with the Narayana Vidyalayam school in Nagpur, India, began when Mrs Raj’s relative, a teacher at the school, made contact as it needed a partner. 

Thomas Clarkson Academy Diwali art

Students at Thomas Clarkson Academy have created artwork to mark this year's Diwali festival as part of a new partnership. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

And future activities between the two schools are being discussed. 

“We are enriching the cultural capital of our students by linking with a school in India and learning from each other,” Mrs Raj added. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Family's tribute to 'much-loved' and 'fun-loving' A1198 crash victim
  2. 2 You hope for a silver lining - and this wondrous tree is it
  3. 3 Drunk mother who allegedly dropped child under arrest 
  1. 4 Petrol station offers £50 reward after £80 fuel theft
  2. 5 Suspect police want over racist abuse of Posh player 
  3. 6 Crash on A141 caused by 'medical issue'
  4. 7 Take a look inside this £350,000 converted pump house in the Fens
  5. 8 Vaccine centre prepares for last weekend delivering Covid-19 booster jabs
  6. 9 Norfolk land lets ‘offer chance to get foot on farming ladder’

“We are very much looking forward to working together.” 

Thomas Clarkso Academy Diwali art

Students at Thomas Clarkson Academy have created artwork to mark this year's Diwali festival as part of a new partnership. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Thomas Clarkson Academy Diwali art

Students at Thomas Clarkson Academy have created artwork to mark this year's Diwali festival as part of a new partnership. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Thomas Clarkson Academy
Wisbech News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ram-raid of Budget Store on Church Terrace in Outwell, Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Cash machine stolen in ram-raid

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
B&M staff confronted shoplifter when he made a return visit to Wisbech store. 

Peterborough Magistrates Court

Shoplifter caught on second trip to same store

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Facebook live stream as man arrested for child sex offences

Cambs Live

Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Woman arrested for being almost five times the legal alcohol limit when they crashed their car in High Road, Wisbech St Mary.

Cambs Live

Driver almost FIVE times legal alcohol limit arrested after crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon