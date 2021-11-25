Gallery
Students mark Diwali with stunning artwork for cultural project
- Credit: Ian Burt Photography
Students have teamed up with an Indian school to create a range of stunning artwork as part of a new partnership.
Thomas Clarkson Academy (TCA) in Wisbech produced the artwork for a Rangoli, a traditional form of decoration to welcome guests, as part of this year’s Diwali festival.
Preetha Raj, head of science at TCA said: “Our students made a beautiful Rangoli as part of learning more about traditions in India around the time of Diwali, which is an important festival in the Hindu calendar.”
Different themes have been included in the curriculum as part of the Diwali project, such as the history of fireworks in science, to help students learn about different cultures.
The project with the Narayana Vidyalayam school in Nagpur, India, began when Mrs Raj’s relative, a teacher at the school, made contact as it needed a partner.
And future activities between the two schools are being discussed.
“We are enriching the cultural capital of our students by linking with a school in India and learning from each other,” Mrs Raj added.
Most Read
- 1 Family's tribute to 'much-loved' and 'fun-loving' A1198 crash victim
- 2 You hope for a silver lining - and this wondrous tree is it
- 3 Drunk mother who allegedly dropped child under arrest
- 4 Petrol station offers £50 reward after £80 fuel theft
- 5 Suspect police want over racist abuse of Posh player
- 6 Crash on A141 caused by 'medical issue'
- 7 Take a look inside this £350,000 converted pump house in the Fens
- 8 Vaccine centre prepares for last weekend delivering Covid-19 booster jabs
- 9 Norfolk land lets ‘offer chance to get foot on farming ladder’
“We are very much looking forward to working together.”