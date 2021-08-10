Grammar school improves on results amid Covid challenge
- Credit: Wisbech Grammar School
For Wisbech Grammar School students, they have continued to improve despite the challenges they have faced in the last year.
Headmaster Chris Staley said: “Once again, Wisbech Grammar School (WGS) pupils continue to astound me.
“The A-level results this year have improved even further from 12 months ago.
“The top grades (A*-A) accounted for well over half of the results with 80 per cent of grades A*-B, and 92pc of grades A* to C, again an improvement upon last year.”
Over 90pc of WGS students also gained places at their first-choice universities, while others have moved into apprenticeships or employment.
Some of the standout successes include Ruth Logan, who achieved four A* grades to study architecture at Cambridge, and Tilly Kerman-Staley who earned three A* grades.
She will study biology at the University of Bath, while Silvi Rathod, who also achieved three A* grades, will study economics at King’s College in London.
Ruini Qin will study accounting and finance at the University of Warwick after achieving three A* grades and an A, as Beatrice Winder achieved the same grades.
She will study natural sciences at Durham University.
Rosie Muspratt, who achieved two A* grades and an A, will study fashion design in Leeds.
Meanwhile, Jack Robb, one of WGS’ heads of school, earned three A* grades and will study accounting and business management at the University of York.
Mr Staley said: “I have been impressed with the continued dedication of pupils to their studies and their overall resilience in the face of adversity.
“The teaching staff have worked tirelessly to minimise disruptions and deliver new ways of teaching that embrace technology, harnessing new innovations and revolutionising teaching.”
Sheng Ge achieved two A* and two As and will study mathematics at University College London, while Felicity Wright will study medicine after achieving an A* and two As.
Georgina Avery, head of school, will study medicine as she achieved an A* and two As.
Laura Sol will study the same subject after earning three As, while Yusuf Ahmad will also study medicine after achieving two A* grades and an A.
Christopher Lemagnen, who achieved two A* and a B, will study product design.
“These results are a testament to the professionalism of the teachers and pupils, working together to ensure that the assessment system is both accurate and robust,” Mr Staley added.
“For this, I am immensely proud of everyone’s contributions in the ever-changing landscape of assessment.”