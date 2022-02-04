Engineering apprentice Alfie Crown has reflected on an enjoyable time at the Nestlé Purina factory in Wisbech as part of National Apprenticeship Week. - Credit: Nestlé UK

An aspiring engineer is encouraging those who want a hands-on experience and have “a problem-solving mind” to try and achieve their dream career through an apprenticeship.

Alfie Crown is into his second of four years as an engineering apprentice at the Nestlé Purina factory in Wisbech.

“It’s been great,” he said.

“I did A-levels but I’ve always been good at working with my hands, so it made sense to do an apprenticeship in engineering.”

Alfie, who is working towards a Level 3 qualification in engineering, food and drink, also takes on “three-month or four-week stints” at the North West Training Council in Liverpool.

As part of National Apprenticeship Week between February 7-13, the 20-year-old has reflected on a pleasing time so far and hopes others can follow suit.

“It’s a mix of hands-on experience for those with a problem-solving mind,” he added.

“I enjoy the job and being an apprentice with an organisation such as Nestlé is really good.”