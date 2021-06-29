Full list of winners and runners up at College of West Anglia awards
- Credit: Supplied by CWA
Here’s the full list of winners and runners up from the College of West Anglia Awards 2021.
Apprenticeships Student of the Year 2021
Vanessa Wallis (Winner)
Technology Student of the Year 2021
Ben Mackenzie (Runner-up)
You may also want to watch:
Land-based Studies Student of the Year 2021
Most Read
- 1 Dad, 65, admits stabbing daughter’s ex-partner in Fenland murder
- 2 Liquidators called into popular Wisbech hair and beauty salon
- 3 Third, and final, public consultation into Wisbech incinerator opens
- 4 Picture Letter: Four kestrels spotted inside Wisbech warehouse box
- 5 Incinerator ‘wrong location and ill-conceived' Mayor tells protest rally
- 6 Drink-driver ‘nearly hit’ police car before failing blowing twice the limit
- 7 ‘Worst ever racing day’ - Over 9,000 racing pigeons disappear mid-race
- 8 Missing racing pigeons found in Ireland after mystery disappearance
- 9 Fenmen legend ready to tackle unfinished business at step four
- 10 Fly-tippers dump a caravan along Fenland road
Outstanding Progress in English or Maths Student of the Year 2021
Luke Fisher (Runner-up)
Charlie Raines (Runner-up)
Gracie Brooks (Winner)
Partnerships Student of the Year 2021
Deborah Root (Runner-up)
Cameron Flack (Runner-up)
Joanna Turalska (Winner)
Business, Humanities, Science & Computing Student of the Year 2021
Margaret Humphrey (Runner-up)
Matthew Rose (Runner-up)
Beth Ross (Winner)
Personal Achievement Student of the Year 2021
Jena Dougal (Runner-up)
Eboni Bunn (Winner)
Creative Arts Student of the Year 2021
Gabriele Brusovaite (Runner-up)
Charlotte Bywater (Runner-up)
Lauren Ingram (Winner)
Foundation Studies Student of the Year 2021
Paige Emery (Runner-up)
Tom Hughes (Runner-up)
Dylan Barrett (Winner)
Sport, Public & Caring Services Student of the Year 2021
Amber Buckley (Runner-up)
George Williams (Runner-up)
Overall Student of the Year 2021