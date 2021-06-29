News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Full list of winners and runners up at College of West Anglia awards

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 3:36 PM June 29, 2021    Updated: 3:48 PM June 29, 2021
Winners and runners up of the CWA Student Awards 2021

The College of West Anglia recently held its annual awards ceremony. - Credit: Supplied by CWA

Here’s the full list of winners and runners up from the College of West Anglia Awards 2021. 


Apprenticeships Student of the Year 2021 

Bradley Lawes (Runner-up)

Harry Jackson (Runner-up)

Vanessa Wallis (Winner) 


Technology Student of the Year 2021 

Lee Tomlinson (Runner-up)

Ben Mackenzie (Runner-up) 

Ryan Marriott (Winner)


Land-based Studies Student of the Year 2021 

Tommy Fysh (Runner-up)

Sophie Brown (Runner-up)

Rebecca Tilling (Winner)

  

Outstanding Progress in English or Maths Student of the Year 2021 

Luke Fisher (Runner-up) 

Charlie Raines (Runner-up) 

Gracie Brooks (Winner) 


Partnerships Student of the Year 2021 

Deborah Root (Runner-up) 

Cameron Flack (Runner-up) 

Joanna Turalska (Winner) 


Business, Humanities, Science & Computing Student of the Year 2021 

Margaret Humphrey (Runner-up) 

Matthew Rose (Runner-up) 

Beth Ross (Winner) 

  

Personal Achievement Student of the Year 2021 

Danielle Procter (Runner-up)

Jena Dougal (Runner-up) 

Eboni Bunn (Winner) 

  

Creative Arts Student of the Year 2021 

Gabriele Brusovaite (Runner-up) 

Charlotte Bywater (Runner-up) 

Lauren Ingram (Winner) 

  

Foundation Studies Student of the Year 2021 

Paige Emery (Runner-up) 

Tom Hughes (Runner-up) 

Dylan Barrett (Winner) 

  

Sport, Public & Caring Services Student of the Year 2021 

Amber Buckley (Runner-up)  

George Williams (Runner-up) 

Anya Falkus (Winner)

  

Overall Student of the Year 2021

 Anya Falkus (Winner)

