Published: 11:49 AM August 26, 2021 Updated: 12:16 PM August 26, 2021

Executive head Dr Kim Taylor is inviting thoughts on proposals for a new special school for Wisbech. - Credit: Archant

Executive head Dr Kim Taylor promises a new special school for pupils with social, emotional, and mental health needs for Wisbech will deliver “an exemplary level of service”.

The school – Wisbech Green – will replace their current school in Algores Way.

Dr Taylor is executive head teacher of Horizons Education Trust, that runs the school.

“The design builds upon the intent for Riverside Meadows Academy to prepare students for adulthood,” she says.

They intend to “develop a building and landscape design that will help us deliver an exemplary level of service for many years to come”, she says.

It will ensure pupils can access facilities “that will support their social, academic and vocational development to prepare them for an independent and fulfilling life when they leave us”.

Dr Taylor says that since becoming involved earlier this year, she and her colleagues have reviewed earlier design proposals.

"Though the design has been altered the principle key elements remain, in that it will serve 60 pupils along with associated staff and visiting professionals,” she says.

She has appealed for the public to submit views on the scheme – a consultation runs until September 10 ahead of a formal planning application.

Dr Taylor says if approved, work on the new school will begin in a year’s time and it is hoped it will open in the summer of 2023.

She says further work has been undertaken on the Phase 1 provision of a 4FE (600 Pupil) secondary school.

In January 2021 it was announced that the Brooke Weston Trust had been successful in their bid to the Department for Education (DfE) to establish and run the school.

As a result, the county council have withdrawn their existing proposals but are working with both the trust and the DfE to further develop their new vision for new school.

Dr Taylor says the views of the public on this proposal will be subject to a separate consultation process run by the DfE who will be responsible for the procurement and delivery of the school.

“I would request that your comments relate specifically to this application for Wisbech Green,” she says.

The planning proposals are located on the following websites:

www.horizons.org.uk

www.springcommon.cambs.sch.uk

www.riversidemeadows.cambs.sch.uk

Comments can be made by emailing the following address:

KCEFenlandCampus@kier.co.uk

office@springcommon.cambs.sch.uk

Lward@horizons.cambs.sch.uk







