Take 10 initiative leaves students ‘buzzing’ about literacy
A school paused its usual timetable to allow students to have the chance to catch-up on some reading.
A recent Take 10 initiative saw all things literacy be at the forefront of learning at Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech – with everything from competitions to free books.
Organised by the Literacy Trust, the event was designed to encourage reading as an integral part of daily life and to help students learn to enjoy taking time away from screens and other distractions.
Year seven students were able to choose a free book from a total of 17 titles for this year’s BookBuzz event.
“Literacy is central to everything our students do and we want to ensure they have every opportunity to enjoy reading and boost their own book collection,” said librarian Leanne Robinson.
More than 250 books will be gifted to the year group as a result of the initiative which is aimed at students aged 11 to 13.
