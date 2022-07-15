News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Education

‘The dance floor was heaving’ - students party away at leavers’ prom

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM July 15, 2022
Thomas Clarkson Academy's Year 11's danced the night away at their leavers' prom on July 1.

Thomas Clarkson Academy's Year 11's danced the night away at their leavers' prom on July 1. - Credit: TCA

Convertible sports cars and banger racers were just some of the vehicles Thomas Clarkson Academy’s Year 11 students turned up to prom in this year. 

Held on July 1 in the school’s grounds, families, friends and staff gathered to watch the teenagers arrive ahead of their special night. 

After stepping inside, students were able to take selfies in a photo booth with a flower wall as a background and could also view a slideshow of old photos from their last five years at the school. 

Pizza and burgers were available throughout the night and table football was also on offer for students who were not fans of the loud music. 

Director of science technology engineering and maths at the academy, Steven Tarsitrno, said: “It was a really good night and the dance floor was heaving with staff and students dancing the night away. 

“The Year 11’s have had a challenging couple of years with the pandemic, so it was lovely to see them enjoying themselves before embarking on the next stage of their lives.” 

