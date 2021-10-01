News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Languages week brings ‘splash of colour’ to the classroom

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:33 AM October 1, 2021   
Staff at Thomas Clarkson Academy marked languages week in style

Staff at Thomas Clarkson Academy marked languages week in style. From left: Dani Stevenson, maths teacher; Kirstie Smith, head of Social Sciences & PE teacher; Chynna Willows French teacher; Catherine Stokes, French teacher; Clarisse Njikang, head of Modern Foreign Languages and (Front) Ian Gouda, head of English and Media. - Credit: Thomas Clarkson Academy

Staff at a Wisbech school brought a real ‘splash of colour’ to the classroom when they marked languages week in style. 

With team members from across the globe at Thomas Clarkson Academy (TCA) there was no shortage of colourful costumes as they ‘literally wore the world’. 

European Day of Languages fell on Sunday September 26, making it the perfect opportunity for staff to celebrate either their home or favourite country by wearing something special on Monday (September 27). 

French teacher, Chynna Willows, said: “Here at TCA we are proud of the range of cultures and languages our students and staff bring. 

“We planned activities throughout the week to expand the theme and encourage the wider school community to be part of the celebration.” 

Students took part in language challenges throughout the five days including a quiz to test their knowledge of some of the 225 languages spoken in Europe alone. 

Thomas Clarkson Academy
Wisbech News
Cambridgeshire

