Languages week brings ‘splash of colour’ to the classroom
Staff at a Wisbech school brought a real ‘splash of colour’ to the classroom when they marked languages week in style.
With team members from across the globe at Thomas Clarkson Academy (TCA) there was no shortage of colourful costumes as they ‘literally wore the world’.
European Day of Languages fell on Sunday September 26, making it the perfect opportunity for staff to celebrate either their home or favourite country by wearing something special on Monday (September 27).
French teacher, Chynna Willows, said: “Here at TCA we are proud of the range of cultures and languages our students and staff bring.
“We planned activities throughout the week to expand the theme and encourage the wider school community to be part of the celebration.”
Students took part in language challenges throughout the five days including a quiz to test their knowledge of some of the 225 languages spoken in Europe alone.
