A member of staff at a Fenland school said he will leave “with so many happy memories” after securing a new role.

Paul Logan, deputy head academic at Wisbech Grammar School, will become headmaster at Derby Grammar School from September 2021.

After arriving from Uppingham School in 2015, Mr Logan was deputy head operations before taking on his latest role two years ago.

Mr Logan, who will leave next summer, said he feels privileged about his next career move but will look back on his time in the Fens with fondness.

“I shall look back on my time at Wisbech Grammar School with great fondness. I have learnt so much working with an amazing group of people at all levels,” Mr Logan said.

“I would like to thank the headmaster, Chris Staley, for the opportunity he gave me in two challenging and fulfilling roles.”

A successor to Mr Logan is due to be appointed during the Lent term next year.