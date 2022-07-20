‘We’re incredibly proud of them’ - students enjoy James Bond-themed prom night
- Credit: St Clement's High School
Year 11 students from St Clement's High School arrived to their James Bond-themed leavers’ prom ‘shaken not stirred’ on July 1.
Held at Knights Hill Hotel in King’s Lynn, families, friends and staff applauded as the class of 2022 turned up in an array of different vehicles.
Students wore a dazzling selection of evening wear, from tuxedos and three-piece suits, to ballgowns and cocktail dresses.
After stepping into the venue, the teenagers enjoyed a three-course meal, a disco by Chris Osler of vibes and 007-style poker, complete with customised St Clement’s poker chips designed by the school’s Mr Falco.
Assistant headteacher, Luke Feaviour, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our Year 11 students.
“It was our best attended prom with 102 guests enjoying the evening.”
“They’ve worked incredibly hard to prepare for a full set of public examinations and we look forward to seeing them all when they collect their exam results.
“We wish them a long and relaxing summer in the meantime.”