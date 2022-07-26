News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Hot dogs and ice cream add to excitement of 'Peckfest'

John Elworthy

Published: 11:39 AM July 26, 2022
Peckover primary school celebrate 'Peckfest' 

More than 400 students and staff from Peckover Primary School, Wisbech, were treated to a surprise festival. 

Peckover decided to host the free, surprise ‘Peckfest’  for all year groups to reflect on a difficult couple of years with Covid-19.   

Pupils took part in African drumming and dancing, a storytelling workshop, bouncy castles, and even received a glitter tattoo each. Lunchtime was also extra-special, with pupils presented with a feast of hot dogs and ice cream.  

One parent also commented: “The boys have not stopped telling us all about it, archery, basketball, dancing, drumming, ice creams, storytelling and of course the signature Peckover glitter tattoos! Thank you so much Team Peckover.”  

 Kate Kendal, Principal of Peckover Primary School, said: “Throughout Covid-19, our young people – and many other young people all over the UK – missed out on so many things, so to be able to do this for them was really special.

“The day was a huge success – and it was so lovely to let our hair down, make lasting memories, spend time with friends, and see the children having fun.”

