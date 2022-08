Students at Sir Harry Smith Community College achieved some excellent results during A-level results day 2022. - Credit: Archant

The head of sixth form at Sir Harry Smith Community College in Whittlesey says he is “incredibly proud” of the Year 13’s A-level results this year.

Tim Smith says the students, as with all others in the country, faced “so much upheaval” over the past couple of years.

But with their incredible hard work, commitment and dedication, the students have achieved some excellent results.

Notable achievements at Sir Harry Smith Community College are:

Leah Holland achieved A*,A*,A*,A* and will study English at University College London

Sophie Lawrence achieved A*,A,A,A and will study Phychological and Behavioural Sciences at Cambridge University

Maisy Silvester who achieved A*,A*,A,A and will study Politics and International relations at University of Nottingham

Oliver Ramsay who achieved Dist*, Dist*, A and will study Sport at Loughborough University

Thomas Ramsay who achieved Dist*, Dist*, B and will study Sport Management at Louiborough University

Jess Down who achieved Dist*, Dist*, B and will study Sport Psychology at Loughborough University

Tim said: “Our students have continually demonstrated outstanding attitudes towards their learning along with a willingness to achieve their absolute best.

“We are incredibly proud of all of our Year 13 leavers and wish them all the very best with their future endeavours.”