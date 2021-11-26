News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Pupils take to the dance floor to raise £500 for Children in Need

Daniel Mason

Published: 1:07 PM November 26, 2021
Pudsey bear at Peckover Primary School, Wisbech

Pupils from Peckover Primary School in Wisbech with a giant Pudsey bear which they created using one and two pence coins. - Credit: Peckover Primary School

Students slipped on their dancing shoes and donned their finest fancy dress to raise over £500 for this year’s Children in Need campaign. 

Pupils and staff at Peckover Primary School in Wisbech held the fundraising event on November 19. 

Kate Kendal, principal of Peckover Primary School, said: “We are so proud to have raised such an incredible amount.” 

Pupils arrived in fancy dress or other non-uniform, before they were joined by school and nursery staff during the afternoon to perform ‘By Your Side’ by Tom Grennan and Calvin Harris. 

The school also held a cake sale and created a giant version of Pudsey bear with one and two pence coins. 

“It was amazing to see our students, staff and community come together and show such enthusiasm to support other children across the UK,” said Ms Kendal. 

Vice-principal Esther Fletcher, who co-ordinated the event, added: “The response from parents and staff has been brilliant. 

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has donated and supported the event; we are extremely grateful.” 

