School's hope for the future through forest project appeal
- Credit: JustGiving/Lucy Downham
A primary school hopes it can develop its pupils’ experiences and skills for the future thanks to a new facility.
Peckover Primary School has launched a fundraising appeal for one area of the site to become a forest school to provide opportunities for children after multiple Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.
Lucy Downham, teacher at Peckover Primary School who set up the fundraiser, said: “One of the main principles of any forest school programme is to develop physical, cognitive, emotional, linguistic, social and spiritual aspects of learners.
“This is so important to us as we want to offer exactly this to our children through a unique education experience using the outdoor environment.
“This would provide children with rich amounts of learning opportunities such as emotional wellbeing, improved mental health, learning by experience, social skills and many more.”
The school has already raised £200 and contacted local businesses for their support.
Ms Downham added: “We believe we owe it to our children to provide the very best for our children.”
To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3gO11d8.
